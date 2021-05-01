UMW: Eagle women place second in team competition at C2C track and field meet

By FROM STAFF REPORTS

Jackie Smith’s and Makaila Keyes’ winning efforts helped the University of Mary Washington women place second at the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference track and field championships in Salisbury, Md., on Saturday.

Smith’s javelin throw of 35.91 meters was good enough for first place, as was Keyes’ time of 59.62 seconds in the women’s 400. The Eagle women totaled 157 points, 10 points behind champion Christopher Newport University.

The Eagle men (101 points) finished in third place behind Christopher Newport (225) and Salisbury University (134). Ethan Young won the 110 hurdles (15.91) and Tristan Johnson triumphed in the discus (42.47 meters).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Claire Coleman, Abby Moghtader and Lauren Quinn each won singles and doubles matches to lead the Eagles to a 9–0 blanking of C2C Athletic Conference rival Salisbury University at the UMW Tennis Center.

The Eagles (10–2, 9–0) will host the C2C conference tournament beginning Thursday.

MEN’S TENNIS