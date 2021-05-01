UMW: Eagle women place second in team competition at C2C track and field meet

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Jackie Smith’s and Makaila Keyes’ winning efforts helped the University of Mary Washington women place second at the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference track and field championships in Salisbury, Md., on Saturday.
Smith’s javelin throw of 35.91 meters was good enough for first place, as was Keyes’ time of 59.62 seconds in the women’s 400. The Eagle women totaled 157 points, 10 points behind champion Christopher Newport University.
The Eagle men (101 points) finished in third place behind Christopher Newport (225) and Salisbury University (134). Ethan Young won the 110 hurdles (15.91) and Tristan Johnson triumphed in the discus (42.47 meters).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Claire Coleman, Abby Moghtader and Lauren Quinn each won singles and doubles matches to lead the Eagles to a 9–0 blanking of C2C Athletic Conference rival Salisbury University at the UMW Tennis Center.
The Eagles (10–2, 9–0) will host the C2C conference tournament beginning Thursday.
MEN’S TENNIS
Moses Hutchison and Peter Leese each won singles and doubles matches as the Eagles won a tough 5–4 match with Salisbury at the Edward Hegmann Tennis Complex.
The Eagles (9–2, 4–0) will be the top seed when they host the C2C Athletic Conference tournament beginning Thursday.
BASEBALL
Salisbury chipped away at Eagles pitching throughout a day game at Dickinson Stadium, recording a 12–1 C2C Athletic Conference victory on Senior Day. Alex Purgason drove in the lone UMW run.
The Eagles (8–15, 6–9) will conclude the regular season with a home game against Southern Virginia University on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The C2C Conference tournament will be next on May 14–15.
R H E
Salisbury 003 301 050 — 12 9 1
UMW 000 000 100 — 1 7 4
XAVIER MARMOL, Christian Murphy (7), Clayton Dwyer (7), Aaron Combs (8), Brock Hilligoss (9) and Jacob Ference, Zach Geesaman. ZACH ADAMS, Alex Kyte (4), Alex Ford (8), Noah Adcock-Howeth (8), Jamie Kotula (8), Chris Levere (9) and Andrew Gerhart.