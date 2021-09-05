UMW: Eagles complete sweep at UMW Classic with win over Bishops

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Joren Santana’s goal in the 41st minute gave the University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team a lead it wouldn’t relinquish as the Eagles defeated N.C. Wesleyan 1–0 Sunday to wrap up the UMW Classic.

With the help of Kevin Leong, Santana found paydirt on a slide from the right side of the goal. UMW kept up the pressure on the Bishops all game long, outshooting them on goal, 11–4, and in corner kicks, 5–2.

Ken Kurtz had two saves in goal for the Eagles. The players got chippy in the game; eight yellow cards and one red card were issued.

The Eagles (2–0) next visit Shenandoah University at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s results

cross country

Patrick Brown completed the 5k course at the Spider Alumni Invitational in 16 minutes, 3.9 seconds while Kelly Young finished 12:25.8 to lead the Eagle contingent competing in the event at the University of Richmond.

The Eagle men finished sixth of seven teams while UMW’s women were seventh of the eight teams competing. The field consisted mainly of Division I teams.