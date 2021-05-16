UMW: Eagles defeat Tartans, reach quarterfinals of NCAA D-III women's tennis tournament

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Trailing early to Carnegie Mellon in the third round of the NCAA Division III women’s tennis tournament, the University of Mary Washington used doubles victories from the tandems of Hana Kimmey / Rachel Cooper and Abby Moghtader / Lauren Quinn to regain the lead, then posted singles victories to advance to the quarterfinals.

Playing in Rocky Mount, N.C., Sunday, the Eagles saw the Tartans once again take a one-point lead. But singles wins from Quinn, Cooper and Kimmey secured the match for UMW.

The Eagles (14–2) will next face Kenyon College (10–0) on May 24 in the Quarterfinal round, beginning at 8:30 a.m.