UMW: Eagles drop heartbreaker to Seahawks in men's lacrosse

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Jack Gillogly’s goal off a Jude Brown assist 48 seconds into overtime handed St. Mary’s College a 13–12 victory over the University of Mary Washington in men’s lacrosse at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Sunday.
The Eagles’ Brandon Davis used Logan Green’s key pass to force overtime with a goal with less than 8 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Cameron Walker had three goals and Ethan Castleman a pair of net-finders to lead the Eagles. J.D. Nozemack had four assists.
The Eagles (1–7) travel to Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
