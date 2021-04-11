 Skip to main content
UMW: Eagles drop heartbreaker to Seahawks in men's lacrosse
UMW: Eagles drop heartbreaker to Seahawks in men's lacrosse

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Jack Gillogly’s goal off a Jude Brown assist 48 seconds into overtime handed St. Mary’s College a 13–12 victory over the University of Mary Washington in men’s lacrosse at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Sunday.

The Eagles’ Brandon Davis used Logan Green’s key pass to force overtime with a goal with less than 8 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Cameron Walker had three goals and Ethan Castleman a pair of net-finders to lead the Eagles. J.D. Nozemack had four assists.

The Eagles (1–7) travel to Shenandoah University on Wednesday.

