UMW: Eagles drop home twinbill to Yellow-Jackets
UMW: Eagles drop home twinbill to Yellow-Jackets

The University of Mary Washington softball team dropped a doubleheader to visiting Randolph–Macon on Friday. Game scores were 7–4 and 3–2.

In the opener, Eagles hard-luck starter Caitlyn Burch went the distance, striking out 10, but her fielders failed her, committing six errors. Not one of the Yellow Jackets' seven runs was earned. Maggie Mrowka had two hits and drove in a run.

Down 3–0 in the nightcap, the Eagles rallied in the seventh on RBIs from Burch and Caroline Bird but couldn't push over a tying run.

The Eagles (5–5) play at twinbill at Randolph–Macon on Wednesday.

GAME 1

R H E

RMC 000 601 0 ­— 7 7 0

UMW 100 012 0 ­— 4 9 6

MADIE RHOADS, Ali Celiberti and Sami Davidson. CAITLYN BURCH and Rachel Porchie.

GAME 2

R H E

RMC 102 000 0 ­— 3 9 0

UMW 000 000 2 ­— 2 4 0

ALI CELIBERTI and Sami Davidson. HADLEA VALERA and Rachel Porchie.

