UMW: Eagles fall in third round of D-III women's tennis tournament

fROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington women’s tennis team’s season concluded Sunday when the 15th-ranked Eagles lost to Wesleyan (Conn.) University 5–2 in the third round of NCAA D-III tournament in Lexington.

UMW’s Emily Beecker defeated Sasha Gaeth, 7–6, 6–2, while teammate Lauren Quinn defeated Katie Flesischman, 2–6, 6–5, 6–1. But the Eagles fell in their other singles matches and the three doubles matches. UMW ends the season at 13–6.

Abby Moghtader will compete the NCAA singles tournaments and she will tandem with Quinn in doubles competition in Orlando, Fla., beginning May 26.

Singles: Caitlyn Ferrrante (We) d. Abigial Moghtader 3–6, 7–6 (7–2), 6-0; Nika Vessley (We) vs. Claire Coleman 6–0, 4–6, 2–1, unfinished; Lauren Quinn (UMW) d. Katie Flesischman 2–6, 6–5, 6–1; Kristina Yu (We) vs. Amanda Hagino 6–3, 5–7, 0–1, unfinished; Renna Moshen–Breen (We) d. Hanna Kimmey 6–1, 6–2; Emily Beckner (UMW) d. Sasha Gaeth 7–6 (7–1), 6–2

Doubles: Caitlyn Ferrrante/Sasha Gaeth (We) d. Abigial Moghtader/Lauren Quinn 8–7 (7–5); Sophie Henderson/Nika Vessley (We) d. Amanda Hagino/Claire Coleman 8–4; Kristina Yu/Renna Moshen-Breen (We) d. Hanna Kimmey/Emily Beckner 8–4

TRACK AND FIELD

Haileigh Byrd and Darius Reed had second-place finishes at the VCU Invitational.

Byrd cleared 5.14 meters in the women’s long jump. Reed crossed the finish line in the men’s 100 at 10.61 seconds.

Rajai Walton was third in the men’s long jump (6.81 meters) and triple jump (14.15 meters). Reed was third in the 200 (2.21) and Brandon Baumgartner was third in the 800 (2:03.68).