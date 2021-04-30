UMW: Eagles fall to Salisbury in baseball

FROM STAFF REPORTS

David Lambertson and Nick Ciuffreda scored early runs to give the University of Mary Washington baseball team a 2–0 lead against visiting Salisbury University, but the Sea Gulls rallied for seven unanswered runs to post a 7–2 victory at Dickinson Stadium on Friday.

Eagles starter Ty Lowe threw five innings of shutout ball, striking out two.

The Eagles (8–14, 6–5) host Salisbury against Saturday for Senior Day. First pitch is noon.

R H E

Salisbury 000 012 130 — 7 11 2

UMW 020 300 000 — 2 7 2

JACKSON BALZAN, Corey Burton (6), Brendan Epstein (8) and Jacob Ference. Ty Lowe, DANIEL OSAFO (6), Ryan Dudak (6), Hogan Tooke (8), Caleb Thornhill (8) and Owen Reilly.

Thursday’s result

SOFTBALL

The Eagles capped their regular season with a doubleheader road sweep of Mary Baldwin University.

In the opener, Emma Schieda had two hits and scored twice while Amina Shakir tripled and had two hits in a 7–2 victory. Stephanie Folkner scattered five hits and three walks to earn her third win.