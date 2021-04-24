UMW: Eagles give strong showing at track meet with Christopher Newport

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Brandon Baumgartner, Reese Creadon and Chester Pruitt took part in two first-place efforts each to pace the University of Mary Washington track and field teams Saturday against visiting Christopher Newport University.

Baumgartner took first in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 10 minutes and 14.6 seconds while Pruitt won the men’s 800 (2:02.12). Baumgartner and Pruitt then partnered with Justin Libman and Matthew O’Cadiz to claim the men’s 1,600 relay (3:41.11).

Creadon won the 110-meter hurdles (16.77) and the high jump (1.75 meters).

Other men’s winners at the Battlefield Athletic Complex were Elijah Deem in the javelin (38.52 meters), Mason Woods in the shot put (14.04 meters) and Kevin Munson in the pole vault (4.6 meters).

Haileigh Byrd led the women’s team with first-place finishes in long jump (4.61 meters) and triple jump (10.19 meters). Jean Woodrum claimed the the hammer throw (41.13 meters) and the discus (38.63). Ashley Applegate won the 1,500 meters (5:03.74), Desmone Logan the 100-meter hurdles (16.74), Makaila Keyes the 400 (59.26), Camy Delean the 800 (2:27.58), Erin Gray the pole vault (2.59 meters) and Josie Allamby the high jump (1.60 meters).