UMW: Eagles split baseball doubleheader with Randolph-Macon

The University of Mary Washington baseball team used a seven-run first inning to take command of the second game of a doubleheader with Randolph–Macon College and split the twinbill with an 11–4 victory Thursday.
Noah Roots drove in two runs with a single in the big inning, Caleb McAlister and Owen Reilly each had RBIs and starting pitcher Ty Lowe helped his cause with a two-run single. Lowe struck out five for his first win of the season.
In the opener, McAlister doubled, hit two singles and scored a run in an 8–2 loss.
The Eagles (5–13, 3–8) will play a Coast2Coast Conference doubleheader at Southern Virginia University on Monday.
GAME 1
R H E
UMW 100 100 0 — 2 8 0
R–MC 005 021 X — 8 10 1
DANIEL OSAFO, Jamie Kotula (3), Hogan Tooke (6), Noah Adcock–Howeth (6) and Andrew Gerhart. JOHN REYNOLDS JR., Wyatt Stanley (5), Jacob Lawler (7) and Logan Smith.
GAME 2
R H E
UMW 700 003 1 — 11 13 2
R–MC 000 031 0 — 4 8 3
TY LOWE, Alex Ford (4), Ryan Dudak (5), Caleb Thornhill (7) and Owen Reilly. DEVIN MILES, Lyle Holland (1), Andrew Ramos (2), Jacob Smither (5), Hayden Moore (6), Zack Radcliffe (6) and Reece Yeargain.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Abby Moghtader, Hanah Kimmey and Lauren Quinn each won singles and doubles matches to pace the Eagles to a 6–3 victory over visiting Washington & Lee University on Thursday at the UMW Tennis Center.
The Eagles (9–2, 2–0) host C2C rival Salisbury University on May 1 before the conference tournament begins May 6.