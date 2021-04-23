UMW: Eagles split baseball doubleheader with Randolph-Macon

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington baseball team used a seven-run first inning to take command of the second game of a doubleheader with Randolph–Macon College and split the twinbill with an 11–4 victory Thursday.

Noah Roots drove in two runs with a single in the big inning, Caleb McAlister and Owen Reilly each had RBIs and starting pitcher Ty Lowe helped his cause with a two-run single. Lowe struck out five for his first win of the season.

In the opener, McAlister doubled, hit two singles and scored a run in an 8–2 loss.

The Eagles (5–13, 3–8) will play a Coast2Coast Conference doubleheader at Southern Virginia University on Monday.

GAME 1

R H E

UMW 100 100 0 — 2 8 0

R–MC 005 021 X — 8 10 1

DANIEL OSAFO, Jamie Kotula (3), Hogan Tooke (6), Noah Adcock–Howeth (6) and Andrew Gerhart. JOHN REYNOLDS JR., Wyatt Stanley (5), Jacob Lawler (7) and Logan Smith.

GAME 2

R H E

UMW 700 003 1 — 11 13 2