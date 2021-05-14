 Skip to main content
UMW: Eagles split two playoff games, stay alive in C2C baseball tournament
Bobby Ayscue drove in three runs to lead the University of Mary Washington baseball team to a 10–9 victory over St. Mary’s College in the first game of the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament in Newport News on Friday.

Ayscue cleared the loaded bases with a fourth-inning double, helping the Eagles build up a 6–1 lead. The Eagles would add four more runs, then sweat out a Sea Gulls rally before pulling out the victory. Alex Kyte (1–2) got the win.

In the second game, the Eagles dropped a 14–8 decision to Christopher Newport University. Nick Bass drove in two runs with a double.

The Eagles will face the Captains again in an elimination game Saturday. Mary Washington needs two wins to reach the championship series next week.

FIRST GAME    RHE
St. Mary's   010   222   020   —9   19   3
Mary Washington   11422000x   —   10121
T. JOHNSON, M. Smith (4), B. Brooks (5) and S. Smith. Zack Adams, ALEX KYTE (5), Ryan Dudak (6), Jamie Kotula (8), Ty Lowe (9) and Andrew Gerhart, Owen Reilly.
SECOND GAME    RHE
Mary Washington101000060   —8134
Christopher Newport      010   481   00x   —   14   13   1
BRENDAN McCOMBER, Caleb Thornhill (5), Chris LeVere (5), Nate Burton (7), Hogan Tooke (8) and Owen Reilly, Andrew Gerhart.
