UMW: Eagles split two playoff games, stay alive in C2C baseball tournament

Bobby Ayscue drove in three runs to lead the University of Mary Washington baseball team to a 10–9 victory over St. Mary’s College in the first game of the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament in Newport News on Friday.
Ayscue cleared the loaded bases with a fourth-inning double, helping the Eagles build up a 6–1 lead. The Eagles would add four more runs, then sweat out a Sea Gulls rally before pulling out the victory. Alex Kyte (1–2) got the win.
In the second game, the Eagles dropped a 14–8 decision to Christopher Newport University. Nick Bass drove in two runs with a double.
The Eagles will face the Captains again in an elimination game Saturday. Mary Washington needs two wins to reach the championship series next week.
|FIRST GAME
|R
|H
|E
|St. Mary's
|010
|222
|020
|—
|9
|19
|3
|Mary Washington
|114
|220
|00x
|—
|10
|12
|1
T. JOHNSON, M. Smith (4), B. Brooks (5) and S. Smith. Zack Adams, ALEX KYTE (5), Ryan Dudak (6), Jamie Kotula (8), Ty Lowe (9) and Andrew Gerhart, Owen Reilly.
|SECOND GAME
|R
|H
|E
|Mary Washington
|101
|000
|060
|—
|8
|13
|4
|Christopher Newport
|010
|481
|00x
|—
|14
|13
|1