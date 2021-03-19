 Skip to main content
UMW: Eagles tennis teams fall to Division I powers
UMW: Eagles tennis teams fall to Division I powers

Claire Coleman, Lauren Quinn and Rachel Cooper posted singles victories, but the University of Mary Washington women's tennis team still dropped a 4–3 decision at  George Mason University on Friday afternoon. 

The Eagles (1–1) will next visit N.C. Wesleyan College on Sunday.

MEN'S TENNIS

The Eagles dropped a 7–0 decision Friday to William & Mary on Fridayat the UMW Indoor Tennis Center. The Eagles (1–2) visit N.C. Wesleyan College on Sunday.

