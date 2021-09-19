UMW: Eagles tennis teams give strong efforts at Division I tournaments

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Abby Moghtader and Lauren Quinn won three flights in doubles draw as the University of Mary Washington women’s tennis tennis had a solid performance at the Division-I level St. Joseph’s Invitational in Pennsylvania.

The doubles tandem of Claire Coleman and Amanda Hagino reached the semifinals. Six Eagles reached the second round of singles play.

The Eagles will host the annual ITA regional championship at the Hegmann Tennis Facility on September 25–27.

MEN’S TENNIS

The doubles team of Rishi Charan Shankar and Nick Spera won four matches in their flights to lead the Eagles’ effort against D-I competition at the two-day Navy’s Joe Hunt Invitational at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Charan Shankar, Spera, Moses Hutchinson and Artis Hart posted two victories each in singles play for the Eagles, who next take part in the men’s segment of the St. Joseph’s Invitational beginning Friday.

