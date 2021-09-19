UMW: Eagles tennis teams give strong efforts at Division I tournaments

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Abby Moghtader and Lauren Quinn won three flights in doubles draw as the University of Mary Washington women’s tennis tennis had a solid performance at the Division-I level St. Joseph’s Invitational in Pennsylvania.
The doubles tandem of Claire Coleman and Amanda Hagino reached the semifinals. Six Eagles reached the second round of singles play.
The Eagles will host the annual ITA regional championship at the Hegmann Tennis Facility on September 25–27.
MEN’S TENNIS
The doubles team of Rishi Charan Shankar and Nick Spera won four matches in their flights to lead the Eagles’ effort against D-I competition at the two-day Navy’s Joe Hunt Invitational at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Charan Shankar, Spera, Moses Hutchinson and Artis Hart posted two victories each in singles play for the Eagles, who next take part in the men’s segment of the St. Joseph’s Invitational beginning Friday.
Saturday’s results
volleyball
The Eagles posted back-to-back victories at the Anderson Center, sweeping Catholic in straight sets, 25–12, 26–24, 25–0, before enduring a grueling five-set match with Washington & Lee, 25–20, 25–18, 22–25, 19–25, 15–4.
Jordan Lyons had 13 kills and eight digs to pace the Eagles against the Cardinals. McKenna Santinga made 26 assists.
To outlast the rugged Generals, the Eagles relied on the offense of Krista Rodgers (16 kills), Aidan Finegan (15 kills) and Olivia Casey (13 kills). Abby Wiles made 23 digs.
The Eagles (10-3) next visit Gallaudet University on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Women’s soccer
The Eagles and Virginia Wesleyan played to a scoreless draw in Virginia Beach. Eagles goaltender Allison Nork made 10 saves. UMW (1–3–1) next visiting Washington & Lee on Wednesday at 7 p.m.