UMW: Eagles win opener of Virginia Wesleyan Tipoff Tournament

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The University of Mary Washington women’s basketball used balanced offense to easily rout Meredith College 69–41 at the Virginia Wesleyan Tipoff Tournament in Virginia Beach on Saturday.
Megan Baxter led the Eagles with 10 points, but seven UMW players in total scored six or more points in the victory.
The Eagles face host Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday, with tipoff at 2 p.m.
Meredith (0–3): Lindsey Belt 7, Kate Perko 4, Mikayla Thompson 7, Piper Carriere 11, Ryley Bolyard 4, Emma Lodge 2, De’ja Morgan 5, Danika Ray 1. Totals: 15 9–15 41.
UMW (4–0): Jordan Carpenter 6, Tory Martin 6, Keegan Schwab 6, Megan Baxter 10, Karissa Highlander 4, Sophia Pavlech 3, Elizabeth Durfrane 7, Adeline Riner 2, Molly Sharman 4, Andrea Lefkowitz 2, Bri Harper 9, Ashley Martin 8, Thora Gibbs 2. Totals: 27 10–14 69.
Halftime: UMW, 41–18. Three-point basket: Meredith 10 (Bell, Carriere), UMW 5 (Baxter, Pavlech, Durfrane, Harper, Martin). Rebounds: Meredith 35 (Perko 10), UMW 44 (Carpenter 8).
Friday’s result
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Anias Saunders scored 16 points to help the Eagles hold off visiting Lynchburg at second half’s end to post a 68–65 victory at the Anderson Center.
After the Hornets used a 12–3 run to cut UMW’s lead to 53–51 in the final 5 minutes, the teams exchanged leads until the Eagles took a 61–60 lead with a little over 2 minutes to go. Daniel Peterson hit a layup and Saunders scored UMW ahead 66–63 with 21 seconds left.
Peterson hit two free throws after the Hornets sank a basket and the Eagles held from there.
Da’Shawn Cook had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Eagles, who travel to Randolph College for a Monday night game.
Lynchburg (1–1): Tharon Suggs 12, Israel Lockamy 16, Cameron Savage 4, Carrington Young 4, T.C. Thacker 11, Alex Fitch 5, Landon Sutton 2, Jordan Parham 3, Trey Pittman 8. Totals: 25 5–6 65.
UMW (4–2): Da’Shawn Cook 16, Ra’Shawn Cook 9, Riley Welch 9, Anias Saunders 26, Colin Coyne 4, Daniel Peterson 4. Totals: 25 6–7 68.
Halftime: UMW, 30–27. Three-point basket: Lynchburg 10 (Lockamy 4, Suggs 2, Pittman 2, Fitch, Parham), UMW 12 (Saunders 6, D. Cook 4, R. Cook, Welch). Rebounds: Lynchburg 38 (Thacker 15), UMW 34 (Saunders 7).