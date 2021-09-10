UMW: Eagles women claim first soccer win of season over Randolph-Macon

fROM STAFF REPORTS

Eva McCrehin’s goal with two minutes remaining in the first half gave the University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team all the points it would need to post its first victory of the season, defeating visiting Randolph-Macon College 1–0 on Wednesday.

McCrehin gathered in a loose ball in heavy traffic and found the back of the net at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

The Eagles bettered the Yellow Jackets in shots on goal (8–4) and corner kicks (6–3). Allison Nork made one save in goal.

The Eagles (1–2) host Messiah at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Wednesday’s result

MEN’S SOCCER

The 21st-ranked Eagles used a second-half run of goals to turn back host Shenandoah 2–0 on Wednesday.

Josh Kirkland and Abel Luwis scored in a three-minute span to put the Eagles in control of the Hornets. Ken Kurtz made two saves in goal as the Eagles controlled shots on goal (11–5) and corner kicks (9–0).

The Eagles (2–0) will play its first top-25 match of the season when they travel to No. 17 Johns Hopkins for a 5 p.m. encounter Saturday.