 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UMW: Franklin's goal, Nork's defense carry Eagles past Greensboro in women's soccer
0 comments

UMW: Franklin's goal, Nork's defense carry Eagles past Greensboro in women's soccer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team made Eliza Franklin’s very early first-period goal stand up all game, defeating host Greensboro College 1–0 Sunday in a nonconference game.

Franklin put a pass from midfielder Lindsey Hendrickson into the back of the net 38 seconds into the contest. Allison Nork had three saves in goal to post a shutout.

The Eagles (2–5–1) host St. Mary’s College on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Paige Stewart used a sharp assist from Lauren Boucher to score nine minutes into the fourth quarter to knot up a game with host Centre College (Kentucky) at 1–1 and force overtime.

The teams played a scoreless first overtime period, then the Colonels won on Meredith Wickenheiser’s goal three minutes into the second extra frame.

The Eagles (6–4) travel to Catholic University on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. nonconference game.

Saturday’s result

men’s soccer

Joren Santana chested in a corner kick in the 63rd minute to help the Eagles knot up a nonconference contest with Christopher Newport at 1–1.

But Will Collins put host Christopher Newport back into the lead with a header off a free kick, and the Captains held on for the 2-1 victory.

The Eagles (5–3–1) host Catholic University Tuesday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert