UMW: Franklin's goal, Nork's defense carry Eagles past Greensboro in women's soccer

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team made Eliza Franklin’s very early first-period goal stand up all game, defeating host Greensboro College 1–0 Sunday in a nonconference game.

Franklin put a pass from midfielder Lindsey Hendrickson into the back of the net 38 seconds into the contest. Allison Nork had three saves in goal to post a shutout.

The Eagles (2–5–1) host St. Mary’s College on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Paige Stewart used a sharp assist from Lauren Boucher to score nine minutes into the fourth quarter to knot up a game with host Centre College (Kentucky) at 1–1 and force overtime.

The teams played a scoreless first overtime period, then the Colonels won on Meredith Wickenheiser’s goal three minutes into the second extra frame.

The Eagles (6–4) travel to Catholic University on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. nonconference game.

Saturday’s result

men’s soccer

Joren Santana chested in a corner kick in the 63rd minute to help the Eagles knot up a nonconference contest with Christopher Newport at 1–1.