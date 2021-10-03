UMW: Franklin's goal, Nork's defense carry Eagles past Greensboro in women's soccer

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team made Eliza Franklin’s very early first-period goal stand up all game, defeating host Greensboro College 1–0 Sunday in a nonconference game.
Franklin put a pass from midfielder Lindsey Hendrickson into the back of the net 38 seconds into the contest. Allison Nork had three saves in goal to post a shutout.
The Eagles (2–5–1) host St. Mary’s College on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Paige Stewart used a sharp assist from Lauren Boucher to score nine minutes into the fourth quarter to knot up a game with host Centre College (Kentucky) at 1–1 and force overtime.
The teams played a scoreless first overtime period, then the Colonels won on Meredith Wickenheiser’s goal three minutes into the second extra frame.
The Eagles (6–4) travel to Catholic University on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. nonconference game.
Saturday’s result
men’s soccer
Joren Santana chested in a corner kick in the 63rd minute to help the Eagles knot up a nonconference contest with Christopher Newport at 1–1.
But Will Collins put host Christopher Newport back into the lead with a header off a free kick, and the Captains held on for the 2-1 victory.