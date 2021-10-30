UMW: Krest's goal gets Eagles tuned up for C2C tournament with win over Salisbury

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Amanda Krest’s goal capped a frantic opening 10 minutes of C2C women’s soccer match and the University of Mary Washington played defense the rest of the way to defeat host Salisbury University 2–1 on Saturday.
Krest drilled in an assist from Abby Zimmerman with just under 7 minutes to start of the match—with two goals having already been scored. Gracie Williams got the Eagles on the board first on a penalty kick 3 minutes into the game, and 2½ minutes later, Autumn Dougherty knotted it up for the Sea Gulls on an unassisted shot.
Allison Nork had three saves in goal for the Eagles (5–7–2, 2–1–1), who’ll return to Salisbury, Md., on Thursday to begin play in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament.
MEN’S SOCCER
Abel Luwis’ goal off a Carter Berg assist knotted up a C2C match with host Salisbury University in the first half, and the score remained 1-1 through regulation. Cullen Myers’ goal in overtime won it for the Sea Gulls.
Ken Kurtz had two saves in goal in a chippy game in which two Eagles received yellow cards.
The Eagles (8–5–3, 1–2–1) will begin play in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday. The first match and site will be announced Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Patrick Brown took ninth place to lead the Eagle men to a fourth-place finish at the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference meet in Sunnyvale, California. The Eagle women also took fourth place in the competition.
Brown led the Eagles by finishing the 8k course meet in 25 minutes, 41 seconds. The Eagle men totaled 88 points, finishing behind winner UC Santa Cruz, Christopher Newport and Salisbury
Cameron Delean crossed the finish line in the women’s 6k course at 23.41 for a 17th-place finish. The Eagles produced 100 points, placing behind the same three schools as the men.
The Eagles teams will next competing in the NCAA D–III Southeast Regional on Nov. 13.
VOLLEYBALL
The Eagles posted back-to-back victories in the Carnegie Mellon Invitational at Pittsburgh, defeating Wittenberg and SUNY Genesco with identical 3–1 scores.
In the opener against the Tigers, the Eagles followed the lead of Olivia Casey, who recorded 15 kills and 20 digs in the 25–22, 25–23, 16–25, 29–27 victory. Aidan Finegan contributed 16 kills and four blocks.
Against the Knights, UMW fell behind in the first set. By Finegan (12 kills) and Casey (10 kills, 18 digs) helped the Eagles prevail to a 17–25, 25–20, 25–18, 25–11 victory.
The Eagles (18–11) travel to Milwaukee on Thursday for the start of the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament.
SWIMMING
Conrad Tan and Sean Blackmer won two individual events each to help the Eagle men defeat host Randolph-Macon, 143–98, in Ashland.
Tan won the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 0.87. seconds) and the 100 IM (55.98) while Blackmer came in first in the 1,000 freestyle (10:35.90) and 500 free (5:09.57).
Kinzie Brooks, Thalia Constanza and Ashley Dyer each won two individual events as the Eagle women beat the Yellow Jackets 137–122. Brooks won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.50) and the 50 butterfly (26.85), Constanza claimed the 50 breaststroke (51.49) and the 100 IM (1:01.46) and Dyer triumphed in the 1,000 freestyle (11:03.17) and the 500 free (5:21.55).
The Eagles travel to Franklin & Marshall college for a tri-meet with York College on Saturday.