UMW: Krest's goal gets Eagles tuned up for C2C tournament with win over Salisbury

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Amanda Krest’s goal capped a frantic opening 10 minutes of C2C women’s soccer match and the University of Mary Washington played defense the rest of the way to defeat host Salisbury University 2–1 on Saturday.

Krest drilled in an assist from Abby Zimmerman with just under 7 minutes to start of the match—with two goals having already been scored. Gracie Williams got the Eagles on the board first on a penalty kick 3 minutes into the game, and 2½ minutes later, Autumn Dougherty knotted it up for the Sea Gulls on an unassisted shot.

Allison Nork had three saves in goal for the Eagles (5–7–2, 2–1–1), who’ll return to Salisbury, Md., on Thursday to begin play in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament.

MEN’S SOCCER

Abel Luwis’ goal off a Carter Berg assist knotted up a C2C match with host Salisbury University in the first half, and the score remained 1-1 through regulation. Cullen Myers’ goal in overtime won it for the Sea Gulls.

Ken Kurtz had two saves in goal in a chippy game in which two Eagles received yellow cards.