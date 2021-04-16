UMW: Marlins' pitching, hitting overwhelms Eagles in softball

Virginia Wesleyan overpowered the University of Mary Washington softball in a doubleheader, 10–3 and 10–3, Friday at the Battleground Athletic Complex. The Eagles (6–12) travel to Southern Virginia University on Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Jackie Smith’s toss of 116 feet, 2 inches was good of enough for first place in women’s javelin during the first day of a dual meet at Christopher Newport University. Jean Woodrum won the women’s hammer throw (137–9) and Grace Pippen won the women’s 5,000 (19:07.39).