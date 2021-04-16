UMW: Marlins' pitching, hitting overwhelms Eagles in softball

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Virginia Wesleyan overpowered the University of Mary Washington softball in a doubleheader, 10–3 and 10–3, Friday at the Battleground Athletic Complex. The Eagles (6–12) travel to Southern Virginia University on Saturday.
GAME 1
R H E
Va. Wesleyan 101 105 2 — 10 11 3
UMW 020 001 0 — 3 7 3
HANNAH HULL, Julia Piatrowski (6), Sofia Eskola (7) and Daja Burgee. HADLEA VALERA, Stephanie Folkner (6) and Emma Schieda.
GAME 2
R H E
Va. Wesleyan 117 01 — 10 12 1
UMW 000 00 — 0 2 2
EMILY SEALE, Julia Piatrowski (4) and Jessica Goldyn, Makenzie Watts. CAITLYN BURCH, Stephanie Folkner (4) and Rachel Porchie.
TRACK AND FIELD
Jackie Smith’s toss of 116 feet, 2 inches was good of enough for first place in women’s javelin during the first day of a dual meet at Christopher Newport University. Jean Woodrum won the women’s hammer throw (137–9) and Grace Pippen won the women’s 5,000 (19:07.39).
The meet continues Saturday.