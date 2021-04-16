 Skip to main content
UMW: Marlins' pitching, hitting overwhelms Eagles in softball
UMW: Marlins' pitching, hitting overwhelms Eagles in softball

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Virginia Wesleyan overpowered the University of Mary Washington softball in a doubleheader, 10–3 and 10–3, Friday at the Battleground Athletic Complex. The Eagles (6–12) travel to Southern Virginia University on Saturday.

GAME 1

R H E

Va. Wesleyan 101 105 2 — 10 11 3

UMW 020 001 0 — 3 7 3

HANNAH HULL, Julia Piatrowski (6), Sofia Eskola (7) and Daja Burgee. HADLEA VALERA, Stephanie Folkner (6) and Emma Schieda.

GAME 2

R H E

Va. Wesleyan 117 01 — 10 12 1

UMW 000 00 — 0 2 2

EMILY SEALE, Julia Piatrowski (4) and Jessica Goldyn, Makenzie Watts. CAITLYN BURCH, Stephanie Folkner (4) and Rachel Porchie.

TRACK AND FIELD

Jackie Smith’s toss of 116 feet, 2 inches was good of enough for first place in women’s javelin during the first day of a dual meet at Christopher Newport University. Jean Woodrum won the women’s hammer throw (137–9) and Grace Pippen won the women’s 5,000 (19:07.39).

The meet continues Saturday.

Thursday’s result

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Claire Coleman, Amanda Hagino, Hana Kimmey, Sophie Dixon, Riley Smith and Olivia Moore each won singles and doubles matches as the Eagles posted a road victory at St. Mary’s College in Maryland.

The Eagles (7–2) visit Christopher Newport University on Sunday.

