UMW names Harrison, Wallace interim track coaches

Anthony Wallace and Stephen Harrison will serve as the University of Mary Washington’s interim track and cross country coaches for the rest of the academic year after Kunle Wallace left to take a similar position at Maryville (Tenn.).

Wallace is a Courtland High School graduate who became an All-America long jumper at James Madison University. He has been UMW’s sprint coach for the past four years and also owns Action Sports Performance training company.

Harrison, a UMW graduate, has been an assistant coach at the school since 2019.

The Eagles also announced that Alex Villiva will return as an assistant coach in the spring of 2022. He was previously part of the staff from 2014-19.

Lawson spent 6 1/2 years as UMW’s track and cross country coach, leading the Eagles to a sweep of the 2019 Capital Athletic Conference men’s and women’s outdoor track titles.