UMW: O'Fallon's two goals lead Eagles over Sea Gulls

Mikaela O’Fallon scored two goals and Katherine Brady recorded another to lead the University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team to a 3–0 Coast to Coast Athletic Conference victory over Salisbury University at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Saturday.

Abby Zimmerman had an assist and Allison Nork had four saves in goal for the Eagles (4–5–1, 1–0), who host conference rival Christopher Newport on Sunday at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Aiden Finegan had nine kills to lead the Eagles, but UMW got dominated by visiting Christopher Newport as the Captains won the conference match in straight sets, 25–16, 25–18, 25–14.

Abby Tank made 10 assists and Sarah Moore made 10 digs for the Eagles (12–9, 1–1), who were also scheduled to face Randolph on Saturday. That match was canceled. UMW will next travel to St. Mary’s College on Tuesday.