UMW: Offensive outburst helps No. 17 Eagles top Christopher Newport in women's lacrosse

FROM STAFF REPORTS
A trio of Eagles scored five goals apiece Saturday to lead the 17th-ranked University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team to an 18–12 victory over the 25th-ranked Christopher Newport University at the Battleground Athletic Complex.
Kennedy King, Kayla Sarazin, and Katie Blair combined for 15 of the Eagles’ goals. Blair also had two assists.
The Eagles led in shots, 32–25, and held a key edge in draw controls, 21–11. Initial UMW goalkeeper Reilly Miller had 10 saves.
The Eagles (2–3) next visit Randolph-Macon College on Tuesday night.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Amanda Hagino, Hana Kimmey and Lauren Quinn each won singles and doubles matches to pace the Eagles to a 5–2 victory over Division I opponent Longwood.
UMW (5–1) will host Southern Virginia University on April 7.
BASEBALL
The Eagles got swept in a doubleheader at Salisbury University. Game scores were 13–3 and 10–5
David Lambertson had three hits in the first game, while Jonathan Sedmak and Norman Holcomb each drove in a pair of runs in the night cap.
The Eagles (1–8) host Randolph–Macon College on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
GAME 1
R H E
UMW 010 000 002 — 3 8 4
Salisbury 003 052 30x — 13 10 2
ZACH ADAMS, Alex Kyte (5), Noah Adhock-Howeth (7) and Andrew Gerhart. Jackson Balzan, Clayton Dwyer (5), Just McDermott (8), Jaret Price (9) and Jacob Ference, Zach Geesaman.
GAME 2
R H E
UMW 000 001 031 — 5 9 1
Salisbury 112 000 51x — 10 8 1
BRENDAN McCOMBER, Ryan Dudak (7), Garrett O’Connor (7), Caleb Thornhill (8) and Owen Reilly. JIMMY ADKINS, Brock Hilligross (8), Corey Burton (8), Xavier Marmol (9) and Jacob Ference.
SOFTBALL
Sea Gulls pitching dominated the Eagles in a doubleheader Saturday, as UMW could only muster five hits in a 3–0, 6–1 Salisbury sweep. Maggie Mrowka scored the Eagles’ lone run in the twinbill.
The Eagles (5–3) host Lynchburg Sunday for a doubleheader, beginning at noon.
GAME 1
R H E
UMW 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Salisbury 111 000 x — 3 3 0
CAITLYN BURCH and Rachel Porchie. LINDSEY WINDSOR and Kaleigh Edwards.
GAME 2
R H E
UMW 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Salisbury 221 000 x — 6 8 1
STEPHANIE FOLKNER, Hadlea Valera (3) and Rachel Porchie. SAVANNAH SHEATS, Nicole Ortega (7) and Madeira Alexander
MEN’S TENNIS
The Eagles dropped an 0–7 match to Longwood on Saturday. UMW (1–4) visits Washington and Lee University on Sunday.