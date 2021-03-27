UMW: Offensive outburst helps No. 17 Eagles top Christopher Newport in women's lacrosse

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A trio of Eagles scored five goals apiece Saturday to lead the 17th-ranked University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team to an 18–12 victory over the 25th-ranked Christopher Newport University at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Kennedy King, Kayla Sarazin, and Katie Blair combined for 15 of the Eagles’ goals. Blair also had two assists.

The Eagles led in shots, 32–25, and held a key edge in draw controls, 21–11. Initial UMW goalkeeper Reilly Miller had 10 saves.

The Eagles (2–3) next visit Randolph-Macon College on Tuesday night.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Amanda Hagino, Hana Kimmey and Lauren Quinn each won singles and doubles matches to pace the Eagles to a 5–2 victory over Division I opponent Longwood.

UMW (5–1) will host Southern Virginia University on April 7.

BASEBALL

The Eagles got swept in a doubleheader at Salisbury University. Game scores were 13–3 and 10–5

David Lambertson had three hits in the first game, while Jonathan Sedmak and Norman Holcomb each drove in a pair of runs in the night cap.