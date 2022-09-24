UMW roundup: Eagle runners have strong race at Shenandoah Invitational

FROM STAFF REPORTS

University of Mary Washington runner Patrick Murphy completed a 6k course in 19 minutes and 13 seconds to take second place in the men’s cross country competition at the Shenandoah Invitational on Saturday.

The Eagle men (35 points) placed second overall, eight points behind champion McDaniel College. The Eagles’ Nick Onorato (19:25) was third overall and teammate Aidan Kimener (20:39) took eighth place.

Teresa Guzman paced the Eagle women by crossing the finish line at 20:53, good enough for eighth place. Jessica Oberlies (21:15) finished 12th. The Eagles (83 points) took third place in team competition; Washington & Lee (20 points) was champion.

The Eagles teams next compete at at the Don Cathcart Invitational hosted at Salisbury University on Saturday.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Kayla Zegada’s successful penalty kick producted the only points for the Eagles in a 56-3 home loss to Howard. The Eagles host William & Mary on Saturday.

Friday’s games

volleyball

Chloe Crosen made 13 kills as the Eagles blanked Bridgewater College in straight sets at Ron Rosner Arena, posting a 25–16, 25-–15, 25–14 victory.

The Eagles tallied 44 kills against eight errors in 99 attempts for the match (.364). Jordan Lyons contributed 11 kills and 13 digs, Lauren Foley distributed 28 assists and Dakota Hansen had a team-high 15 digs.

UMW (10–3) will be back in action again on October 1 at Christopher Newport University at 4:00 p.m.