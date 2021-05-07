UMW roundup: Eagles advance to C2C final in men's tennis

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington men’s tennis team rallied from an 0–2 match deficit to post a 5–3 victory over Salisbury University to advance to the final of the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament Friday.

Artis Hart and Priyan Desilva battled back from a 2–1 deficit to give the Eagles their lone doubles victory at Edward Heggman Tennis Complex. The Eagles then got singles wins from Moses Hutchinson, Peter Leese, Rishi Charan Shankar and Cole Tecce to secure the victory.

The Eagles (10–2) face the winner of Friday’s late Christopher Newport–Southern Virginia match in the championship Saturday at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

The Eagles claimed two victories in Friday’s second day of the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament in Waukesha, Wisc., and will advance to Saturday’s final round.

In the opener, Caroline Bird homered and drove in a pair of runs while Bridget Laychak and Emma Schieda also recorded to RBIs to propel the Eagles to a 9–0 victory over Finlandia. Caitlyn Burch strike out three to earn the win.