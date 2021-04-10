UMW roundup: Eagles' bats come alive on diamond in doubleheader sweep of Seahawks

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Owen Reilly’s ninth-inning score on a fielder’s choice capped the University of Mary Washington baseball team’s doubleheader sweep of visiting St. Mary’s College on Saturday.

Reilly reached home after Garrett Lyons put the ball in play with the bases loaded in the nightcap, making long reliever Hogan Tooke the winner in an 11–10 slugfest. The teams combined for 28 hits. Caleb McAlister, Norman Holcomb and Luke Guerzon each drove in two runs.

In the opener, Zach Adams earned his second victory of the season with seven innings of five-run ball in a 10–7 contest. David Lambertson had three hits and drove in two runs, Nick Ciuffreda tripled and McAlister, Holcomb and Lyons each scored twice.

The Eagles (3–9) host Southern Virginia at Dickinson Stadium on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

GAME 1

R H E

St. Mary’s 201 101 020 — 7 13 1

UMW 000 406 00X — 10 10 2

T. JOHNSON, N. Testoni (5), J. Sandridge (5), J. Edelman (6) and S Smith. ZACH ADAMS, Garrett O’Connor (8), Ryan Dudak (8) and Andrew Gerhart

GAME 2