UMW roundup: Eagles' bats come alive on diamond in doubleheader sweep of Seahawks

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Owen Reilly’s ninth-inning score on a fielder’s choice capped the University of Mary Washington baseball team’s doubleheader sweep of visiting St. Mary’s College on Saturday.
Reilly reached home after Garrett Lyons put the ball in play with the bases loaded in the nightcap, making long reliever Hogan Tooke the winner in an 11–10 slugfest. The teams combined for 28 hits. Caleb McAlister, Norman Holcomb and Luke Guerzon each drove in two runs.
In the opener, Zach Adams earned his second victory of the season with seven innings of five-run ball in a 10–7 contest. David Lambertson had three hits and drove in two runs, Nick Ciuffreda tripled and McAlister, Holcomb and Lyons each scored twice.
The Eagles (3–9) host Southern Virginia at Dickinson Stadium on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
GAME 1
R H E
St. Mary’s 201 101 020 — 7 13 1
UMW 000 406 00X — 10 10 2
T. JOHNSON, N. Testoni (5), J. Sandridge (5), J. Edelman (6) and S Smith. ZACH ADAMS, Garrett O’Connor (8), Ryan Dudak (8) and Andrew Gerhart
GAME 2
R H E
St. Mary’s 022 200 004 — 10 14 4
UMW 601 001 110 — 11 14 5
J. Wills, A. Sims (7), W. Spanoghe (8), M. SMITH (9) and S. Smith. Jamie Kotula, Alex Kyte (4), Noah Adock–Howeth (4), HOGAN TOOKE (5), Daniel Osafo (7), Ryan Dudak (9) and Owen Reilly.
SOFTBALL
The Eagles ran into a buzzsaw of stellar Sea Gull pitching as visiting Salisbury University limited UMW to eight total hits to sweep a twinbill.
The Eagles (6–10) will host Virginia Wesleyan in a doubleheader Wednesday.
GAME 1
R H E
Salisbury 001 003 0 — 4 5 1
UMW 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
LINDSEY WINDSOR and Kaleigh Edwards. CAITLYN BURCH and Rachel Porchie.
GAME 2
R H E
Salisbury 210 56 — 14 17 2
UMW 000 00 — 1 5 0
SAVANNAH SHEATS, Nicole Ortega (5) and Kaleigh Edwards, Katie Bretz. HADLEY VALERA, Brooklynne James (4), Stephanie Folkner (5) and Emma Schieda.
MEN’S LACROSSE
J.D. Nozemack was the lone bright spot for the Eagles, scoring two goals and recording three assists, in a 16–7 loss to host Christopher Newport.
The Eagles (1–6) host St. Mary’s for Senior Day on Sunday, beginning at 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Katie Blair recorded the hat trick with three goals while Rebecca Pullen found the back of the net twice for the Eagles. But the Captains of Christopher Newport has a better day offensively, posting a 12–8 victory in Newport News.
A trip to Southern Virginia University is the next destination for the Eagles (4–4), who’ll face off with the Knights on Wednesday.