UMW roundup: Eagles claim a volleyball twinbill at Stevenson Invitational

The University of Mary Washington volleyball swept two matches at the Stevenson Invitational on Saturday.

The Eagles opened by defeating the host Mustangs in straight sets, 30-28, 25-15, 25-20. Aidan Finegan had 13 kills while Sarah Moore made 20 digs and McKenna Santinga dished out 16 assists.

The second match mirrored the first as the Eagles blanked Dickinson 3-0. Set scores were 24-20, 25-17, 25-23. Jordan Lyons had nine kills, Olivia Casey made 13 digs and Lauren Foley chipped in 15 assists.

The Eagles (6-3) host McDaniel College on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

The Eagles got off to great start against visiting and second-ranked Franklin & Marshall College, getting goals from Riley Tengwall and Sydney Keating.

But the Diplomats quickly adjusted to the Battlefield Athletic Complex field and the Eagles, recording three unanswered goals in each of the final three quarters to post a 3-2 victory.

The Diplomats held the advantage in shots on goal (13-8) and corners (8-7). Chloe Billy had five saves in goal for UMW.

The Eagles (1-2) host Shenandoah University on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.