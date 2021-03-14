UMW roundup: Eagles win first game of season behind McComber's pitching

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Brendan McComber’s stellar pitching helped the University of Mary Washington baseball team salvage a split of a doubleheader with host Washington College on Sunday.
McComber limited the Shoreman to three runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings while striking out five in the Eagles’ 10–4 nightcap victory. He got offensive support from his catcher, Owen Reilly, who doubled and drove in two runs. Garrett Lyons and Norman Holcomb also had a pair of hits and four players scored two runs apiece.
In the opener, the Eagles’ Nick Ciuffreda doubled and scored while David Lambertson had two hits and a run. But the Shoremen pecked away at Eagles starter Zach Adams and regained a lead they didn’t relinquish, winning 7–3.
The Eagles (1–4) will play a twinbill with Christopher Newport at Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.
GAME 1
R H E
UMW 020 001 000 — 3 8 1
Wash. Col. 200 110 12x0 — 7 7 2
ZACH ADAMS, Alex Kyte (7) and Andrew Gerhart. Nick Brauer, ANTHONY SOFRAN (2), Ethan Kyle (6), Ryan Mostoller (7), Alex Bendzlowicz (8), Ben Pika (9) and Ryan Colbert
GAME 2
R H E
UMW 101 230 300 — 10 9 3
Wash. Col. 000 200 101 — 4 8 5
BRENDAN MCCOMBER, Caleb Thornhill (7), Nate Burton (9) and Owen Reilly. JOHN GRILL, Ethan Osgood (5), Xan Wojie (6), Colin Brown (7), Zach Ringenwald (9), Cole McGee (9) and Nick Tamberino, Dan Visnov.
WOMEN’S GOLF
The Eagles placed third (310 cumulative strokes) in a tri-meet with event winner Marymount (267) and Randolph–Macon College (293) at the Fredericksburg Country Club.
UMW’s Kayla Kippes (87) finished second overall; Marymount’s Isabel Trojillo (84) was medalist. Gabrielle Moore shot a 108 and Sarah Bazemore finished at 115 for the Eagles.
The Eagles will next compete in tri-meet on April 21 at Hood College with Stevenson University.
TENNIS
The Eagles’ Andrew Watson defeated Alvaro Arce, 1–6, 6–2, 7–5 in a singles match, but that was the lone victory UMW could muster against host James Madison on Sunday. The Division I Dukes rolled to a 6–1 match victory in Harrisonburg.
The Eagle men (1–1) will next visit George Mason on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.