UMW roundup: Eagles women's tennis team claims C2C conference crown, advances to NCAAs

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington women’s tennis team posted a 9–0 shutout of Christopher Newport University to claim the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament crown on Saturday. The accomplishment extends the Eagles’ run of conference championships to 17 seasons.

The rout began with Claire Coleman, Amanda Hagino, Hana Kimmey, Abby Moghtader, Olivia Moore and Lauren Quinn won their doubles matches at the Edward Heggman Tennis Complex. Coleman and then Rachel Cooper won their singles matches to secure the Eagles’ victory. Hagino, Kimmey, Moghtader and Quinn capped the shutout with their singles victories.

The Eagles (12–2) advance to their 22nd NCAA Division III tennis championships, beginning next weekend. Opponent and destination will be announced later this week.

MEN’S TENNIS

The Eagles dropped a 5–0 decision to Southern Virginia in the championship match of the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament at the Edward Heggman Tennis Complex.

The Eagles team season ends at 10–3. Singles and doubles team player await at-large invitations to the NCAA Division III championships.

SOFTBALL