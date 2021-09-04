UMW roundup: Fidler leads Eagles to season-opening win at UMW Classic

Evan Fidler scored a goal and provided an assist as the 21st-ranked University of Mary Washington men's soccer team opened their season Saturday with a 2–0 victory over Mary Baldwin. The game was part of the weekend's UMW Classic at the Battlefield Athletic Complex.
Fidler got the Eagles on the scoreboard 5 minutes into the second half when he drilled a Josh Kirkland pass into the back of the net. He later set up Diego Guzman with a pass that sophomore collected and netted for his first collegiate goal.
Ken Kurtz had two saves in goal. The Eagles had an 11–3 advantage in shots on goal.
The Eagles (1–0, 1–0) will face N.C. Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Sunday in the final day of the UMW Classic.
VOLLEYBALL
Krista Rodgers made nine kills to pace the Eagles to a 3–0 win over Mount Aloysius in the first of two matches at TownBank Arena in Virginia Beach. Set scores were 25–15, 25–10, 25–10. Kayla Brown made seven kills, Makenna Santinga had 21 assists and Abby Wiles made nine digs.
In the second match, the Eagles fell to Meredith 3-1; set scores were 25–18, 24–26, 25–20, 25–21. Ally Fletcher had 12 kills and Jordan Lyons 10 to lead the Eagles.
UMW (2–3) hosts Eastern Mennonite on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
MESSIAH 6, UMW 1
Sydney Keating provided the lone goal for the Eagles off a Riley Tengwall assist in road loss to the Falcons. UMW (1–1) will host Franklin & Marshall on Saturday at the Battlefield Athletic Complex for a 1 p.m. nonconference match.
Friday's matches
VOLLEYBALL
Krista Rodgers had 10 kills and six blocks while Aiden Finegan added eight kills to pace the Eagles over Clarkson in straight sets, 25–20, 30–28, 25–15. Abbie Wiles made 17 digs and Makenna Santinga dished out 15 assists.
The Eagles lost the second match 3-1 to Southern Virginia. Set scores were 25–13, 15–25, 25–19, 25–20. Finegan made 12 kills in this endeavor while Jordan Lyons made 14 digs and Claire Jenkins 13 assists.
Thursday's game
FIELD HOCKEY
Former Chancellor standout Emma Bernard had the hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Eagles' began the season with a 3–2 OT victory over host Roanoke.
Trailing 2–0 going into the fourth quarter, Bernard scored unassisted seven minutes end, then knotted up the game 6 ½ minutes later on an assist from Riley Tengwall on a penalty corner. Then, 1½ minutes into overtime, Bernard drilled the game-winner off a Sydney Keating assist.