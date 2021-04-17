UMW roundup: Hutchinson, Leese and Tecce help Eagles top Christopher Newport in men's tennis

Moses Hutchinson, Peter Leese and Cole Tecce each won their singles and doubles matches to pace the University of Mary Washington men's tennis team to a 7-2 victory over Christopher Newport University in a Coast 2 Coast Conference match in Newport News on Saturday.

The Eagles (6-4, 3-0 C2C) host Washington & Lee University next Sunday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Jean Woodrum won two events as the Eagles concluded the Christopher Newport's New Captains Classic in Newport News.

Woodrum was first in the women's discuss with a toss of 116 feet, 11 inches and the women's shot put (39–0.25). Ashley Applegate won the women's 3,000 steeplechase with a time off 11 minutes, 55.43 seconds. Mason Woods won the men's shot put (44–10.75).

The UMW men's and women's teams host the UMW Eagle Invitational on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

The Eagles split a road twinbill at Southern Virginia University, winning the first game 8-0 but falling in the second one 2-0.

Rachel Porchie tripled and doubled in opener, driving in two runs while scoring three herself as the Eagles' offense exploded for 10 hits. Maggie Mrowka had a pair of hits and two runs scored.