UMW roundup: Hutchinson, Leese and Tecce help Eagles top Christopher Newport in men's tennis

Moses Hutchinson, Peter Leese and Cole Tecce each won their singles and doubles matches to pace the University of Mary Washington men's tennis team to a 7-2 victory over Christopher Newport University in a Coast 2 Coast Conference match in Newport News on Saturday.
The Eagles (6-4, 3-0 C2C) host Washington & Lee University next Sunday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Jean Woodrum won two events as the Eagles concluded the Christopher Newport's New Captains Classic in Newport News.
Woodrum was first in the women's discuss with a toss of 116 feet, 11 inches and the women's shot put (39–0.25). Ashley Applegate won the women's 3,000 steeplechase with a time off 11 minutes, 55.43 seconds. Mason Woods won the men's shot put (44–10.75).
The UMW men's and women's teams host the UMW Eagle Invitational on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
The Eagles split a road twinbill at Southern Virginia University, winning the first game 8-0 but falling in the second one 2-0.
Rachel Porchie tripled and doubled in opener, driving in two runs while scoring three herself as the Eagles' offense exploded for 10 hits. Maggie Mrowka had a pair of hits and two runs scored.
In the nightcap, the Eagles' once-hot bats went silent as they could only muster two hits against Krystal Kemp. UMW's pitching likewise was effective until the Knights pushed across a pair of runs in the eighth inning.
The Eagles (7-13, 1-3) hosts Shenandoah University for a doubleheader on Wednesday, beginning at 3 p.m.
GAME 1
R H E
UMW 021 14 — 8 10 0
Southern Va. 000 00 — 0 2 3
CAITLYN BURCH and Rachel Porchie. ABIGAIL HARRIS and Caitlyn Barber.
GAME 2
R H E
UMW 000 000 00 — 0 2 4
Southern Va. 000 000 02 — 2 3 2
Hadlea Valera, CAITYLN BURCH and Rachel Porchie. KRYSTAL KEMP and Afton Brown.
MEN'S LACROSSE
J.D. Nozemack had five goals and a pair of assists, but the Eagles dropped an 18-15 C2CC decision to host Southern Virginia.
The Eagles and Knights went into the locker room at halftime knotted up at 9-9, but Southern Virginia took control in the third quarter, outscoring UMW 6-2.
JC Reynolds and Cameron Walker had a pair of goals each for the Eagles (2-9, 0-5), who next travel to St. Mary's College on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
The Eagles dropped a conference doubleheader at Christopher Newport, losing 8-2 and 20-3.
Garrett Lyons homered scored twice in the opener, but that was it for the Eagles. UMW pitching was susceptible to the long ball, as the Captains drive in five runs with three home runs.
The Captains' offense stepped it up in the nightcap, posting 15 hits in the rout. Bobby Ayscue doubled and David Lambertson had two hits for UMW.
The Eagles (3-11, 2-6) and Captains will again Sunday, this time at Dickinson Stadium at 1 p.m.
GAME 1
R H E
UMW 000 100 010 — 2 7 2
Christ. Newport 030 010 22X — 8 8 1
DANIEL OSAFO, Hogan Tokke (6), Jamie Kotula (7) and Andrew Gerhart. JOSH HUSBY, Thomas Wells and Eric O'Brien.
GAME 2
R H E
UMW 000 101 001 — 3 8 4
Christ. Newport 050 0104 01X — 20 15 2
ZACH ADAMS, Brendan McComber (5), Noah Adock-Howeth (5), Nate Burton (5), Alex Ford (6), Alex Puragson (7), Erik Parnell (8) and Owen Reilly, Connor Kennedy. DYLAN WEBER, Jack Anderson (7), Carter Strain (8), Tucker Keener (9) and Drew Caroline, Jake Perry.
MEN'S GOLF