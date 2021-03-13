UMW roundup: Nozemack explodes for six goals as Eagles rout Virginia Wesleyan in men's lacrosse

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Attacker J.D. Nozemack had six goals and four assists to lead the University of Mary Washington’s men’s lacrosse team to its first victory of the season, a 25–12 shellacking of Virginia Wesleyan at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Saturday.
Cameron Walker and Jack–Henry Smith each posted a hat trick while Riley Green had seven saves in goal.
The Eagles (1–1) player travel to Salisbury on Tuesday for their first Coast To Coast Conference game of the season.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Nicki Santora’s shot in the second overtime period got past Eagles goalkeeper Reilly Miller (four saves) and lifted visiting Lynchburg to a 13–12 victory over host UMW.
The Eagles got three goals apiece from Kayla Sarazin and Clare Madden in their season opener.
UMW (0–1) will host Salisbury in a CTCC on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
BASEBALL
The Eagles dropped a doubleheader to visiting Washington College at Dickinson Stadium.
In the opener, the Eagles held a slim 10–9 lead going into the eighth inning, but Shoreman sandwiched a double and triple around back-to-back hit-by-pitchers to take a 12–10 lead. Washington College’s defense that stifled the Eagles’ bats for the rest of the game. UMW’s Garrett Lyons went 5 for 5 at the plate, Norman Holcomb had four hits and Jonathan Sedmak tripled for the Eagles.
In the nightcap, Andrew Gerhart drove in three runs and Sam Freebone a pair as the Eagles shaved a 6–2 deficit to a one-run Shoremen lead. Washington College padded its lead with three runs in the ninth and UMW couldn’t catch up.
UMW (0–4) travels to Washington College on Sunday afternoon.
GAME 1
R H E
Wash. Col. 050 101 230 — 12 13 1
UMW 203 102 200 — 10 18 1
Mike Smith, Ethan Osgood (4), Ethan Kile (6), Ryan Mostoller (7), Anthony Sofran (7), BEN PIKA (9) and Ryan Colbert. Jamie Kotula, Ryan Dudak (6), Noah Adock-Howeth (8), Hogan Tooke (8), GARRETT O’CONNOR (9) and Owen Reilly.
GAME 2
R H E
Wash. Col. 100 050 — 6 9 1
UMW 000 140 — 5 6 2
Jonah Frankel, JAY NEESON (4), Michael Roseman (6), Alan Bendzlowicz (7) and Ryan Colbert, Nick Tamberino. DANIEL OSAFO, Garrett O’Connor (5) and Andrew Gerhart.
SOFTBALL
The Eagles split a season-opening doubleheader with visiting Shenandoah University.
In the opener, Caitlyn Burch went the distance to win her season opener, allowing three runs on seven hits while fanning a trio in a 4–3 victory. Bridgett Laychak’s third-inning double drove in two and gave the Eagles the lead.
The Hornets pitched a 6–0 shutout in the nightcap behind two pitchers. Stephanie Folkner went the distance for the Eagles but was undone by Shenandoah’s 11-hit barrage and a pair of UWM errors.
The Eagles (1-1) host N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday.
GAME 1
R H E
Shenandoah 000 003 0 — 3 7 0
UMW 013 000 X — 4 6 1
MEGAN SCALLEY and BayLee Jenkins. CAITLYN BURCH and Rachel Porchie.
GAME 2
R H E
Shenandoah 010 410 0 — 6 11 1
UMW 000 000 0 — 0 9 3
Kayla Stephenson, Alexis Hurley (7) and BayLee Jenkins. Stephanie Folkner and Rachel Porchie.