UMW roundup: Nozemack explodes for six goals as Eagles rout Virginia Wesleyan in men's lacrosse

Attacker J.D. Nozemack had six goals and four assists to lead the University of Mary Washington’s men’s lacrosse team to its first victory of the season, a 25–12 shellacking of Virginia Wesleyan at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Saturday.

Cameron Walker and Jack–Henry Smith each posted a hat trick while Riley Green had seven saves in goal.

The Eagles (1–1) player travel to Salisbury on Tuesday for their first Coast To Coast Conference game of the season.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Nicki Santora’s shot in the second overtime period got past Eagles goalkeeper Reilly Miller (four saves) and lifted visiting Lynchburg to a 13–12 victory over host UMW.

The Eagles got three goals apiece from Kayla Sarazin and Clare Madden in their season opener.

UMW (0–1) will host Salisbury in a CTCC on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

The Eagles dropped a doubleheader to visiting Washington College at Dickinson Stadium.