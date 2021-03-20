UMW: Woodrum, Young lead Eagles at track meet with Christopher Newport

fROM STAFF REPORTS

Jean Woodrum and Ethan Young each won two events as the University of Mary Washington track team posted a strong effort Saturday in a meet against visiting Christopher Newport University.

Woodrum took first place in the hammer throw (40.44 meters) and discus (37.05 meters) to pace the Eagle women at the Battleground Athletic Complex. Other first-place finishers were Camy Delean in the 800 (2:29.87), Haileigh Byrd in the triple jump (9.89 meters), Hannah Bussell in the pole vault (2.10 meters), Josie Allamby in the high jump (1.55 meters) and the 400 relay (56.18) and 1,600 relay (4:26.37).

Young triumphed in the 110 hurdles (16.31) and the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.72). The Eagles also got winning efforts from Tristan Johnson in the hammer (43.64 meters), Mason Woods in the shot put (13.67 meters), Kevin Munson in the pole vault (4.10 meters) and the 400 relay (44.78).

The Eagles and Captains will face off again on Saturday, this time at Christopher Newport.

Women’s lacrosse

The Eagles took an early 2–0 on goals from Katie Blair and Erin Steinberg but couldn’t stave off a Generals rally as third-ranked Washington and Lee posted an 8–3 victory on host UMW.