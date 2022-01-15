Women's basketball: UMW is game early, but can't close out Christopher Newport

Bill Broderick has lost exact count of how many games his team has won in a row.

But judging by the dark stains on his blue dress shirt, few victories have made the Christopher Newport women’s basketball coach sweat as much as Saturday’s Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference opener at the University of Mary Washington’s Anderson Center.

Undaunted by a CNU winning streak that stood at 30 entering Saturday’s contest, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead and clung to it for most of the afternoon, before the second-ranked Captains rallied late in the fourth quarter for a 68–61 win.

“We did not come into this game scared,” UMW coach Deena Applebury said.

Without All-American guard Sondra Fan, who missed Saturday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols, the Captains (14–0, 1–0) struggled to match UMW’s physicality on both ends of the floor. CNU, which averages nearly 90 points per game, instead found itself operating at a pace dictated by the Eagles.

“They want to play first to 50,” said Broderick, whose Captains last suffered defeat on Dec. 28, 2019. “They played their style, and it’s hard for us to play that way.”