Women's basketball: UMW is game early, but can't close out Christopher Newport

Bill Broderick has lost exact count of how many games his team has won in a row.
But judging by the dark stains on his blue dress shirt, few victories have made the Christopher Newport women’s basketball coach sweat as much as Saturday’s Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference opener at the University of Mary Washington’s Anderson Center.
Undaunted by a CNU winning streak that stood at 30 entering Saturday’s contest, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead and clung to it for most of the afternoon, before the second-ranked Captains rallied late in the fourth quarter for a 68–61 win.
“We did not come into this game scared,” UMW coach Deena Applebury said.
Without All-American guard Sondra Fan, who missed Saturday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols, the Captains (14–0, 1–0) struggled to match UMW’s physicality on both ends of the floor. CNU, which averages nearly 90 points per game, instead found itself operating at a pace dictated by the Eagles.
“They want to play first to 50,” said Broderick, whose Captains last suffered defeat on Dec. 28, 2019. “They played their style, and it’s hard for us to play that way.”
The Eagles (13–2, 0–1) reeled off the game’s first four points, led by as many as nine midway through the second quarter and built a 29–24 advantage going into halftime.
“They came out ready to play,” Broderick said. “They wanted it more, they were more aggressive. They just competed harder.”
Each team committed 25 turnovers, but the Captains converted their share of miscues into twice as many points (24). After a Natalie Terwilliger layup tied the game at 49–49 with 8:56 to play, the Captains took their first lead of the game when Anaya Simmons swiped the ensuing in-bound pass and scored.
“I think we just thought we had it in the bag,” lamented UMW junior Ashley Martin, who finished with 14 points. “We just kind of left it.”
Sophomore Keagan Schwab had a team-high 15 points for the Eagles, who will travel to face Swarthmore College at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Applebury’s squad features just one player—senior forward Tory Martin—who’s a multi-year starter. That inexperience might have translated into a lack of confidence down the stretch on Saturday, especially after leading rebounder Jordan Carpenter fouled out with just under three minutes to play.
“We didn’t have enough players who were like: ‘This is our court, this is our game. We’ve got this,’ ” Applebury said. “We were just missing a little bit of that, but I think we’re gaining in that area.”
NEVILLE HONORED
Prior to tip-off, UMW paid tribute to late play-by-play announcer Mike Neville with a moment of silence. Neville, a longtime supporter of the Eagles’ athletic program, died on Wednesday night of complications from a heart attack suffered in December.
Neville called the Eagles’ most recent home game on Dec. 12, just days before falling ill.
“Today, there is an empty seat at courtside,” announced UMW Assistant Athletic Director of Communications Clint Often. “And an empty headset … [Neville] leaves a legacy of outstanding work and dedication to not only UMW athletics but the entire Fredericksburg region.”
Christopher Newport (14–0, 1–0): Phylicia McInnis 9, Gabbi San Diego 13, Jovia Winkey 14, Anaya Simmons 12, Natalie Terwilliger 6, Jessica Foster 3, Julia Ng 2, Julia Hobbs 5, Hannah Kaloi 4. Totals: 21 21–30 68.
UMW (13–2, 0–1): Keagan Schwab 15, Molly Sharman 7, Jordan Carpenter 10, Ashley Martin 14, Tory Martin 4, Sydney Sherman 6, Megan Baxter 2, Adeline Riner 1, Emily Shively 2. Totals: 23 13–18 61.
Halftime: UMW, 29–24. Three-point basket: Christopher Newport 5 (McInnis 3, Winkey, Foster), UMW 2 (Schwab, Sharman). Rebounds: Christopher Newport 41 (McInnis 5), UMW 37 (Carpenter 9).
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco