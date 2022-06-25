Wood wins VSGA Junior Match Play title

Rising Massaponax High School senior Grayson Wood won the Virginia State Golf Association Junior Match Play title Friday at Willow Oaks Country Club in Richmond,

Wood defeated 10th seed Logan Reilly 6 and 5 in the semifinal match before edging fifth seed Jake Albert 2 and 1 in the final.

In each match, Wood jumped to a 2-up lead after two holes. His semifinal round included an eagle on the par-5 eighth hole.

“I know I left some shots out there, but, knowing that once I made the semifinals, I just knew I just had the chance to win,” Wood told the VSGA website. “I just kind of stuck to the same mindset all the time—I wasn’t thinking about what anyone else was doing…Holes one and two made the matches so much easier.

“Once I had a good start in both of the rounds, it really just drove me to having a chance of winning.”

Wood, a two-time Free Lance-Star All-Area golfer of the year, shot a two-day aggregate 5-under 139 in Tuesday and Wednesday's qualifying rounds, then beat Willow Oaks member Garrett Kuhla in Thursday’s quarterfinals.