Massaponax grad Jones will run Columbus Crew's soccer academy

Former Massaponax High School soccer standout Kelvin Jones has been named as Crew SC Academy director by the Colombus Crew of Major League Soccer.
Jones had been serving as the U-19 coach for the Crew's academy for the past year before his promotion, developing young players with hopes of joining the parent club. He joined the Columbus organization in 2017 and later became its U-15 head coach.
Prior to joining the Crew, Jones worked as director of coaching for the Virginia Legacy Soccer Club from 2013-17. He was also a player, coach and owner of the Fredericksburg Generals of the minor-league Premier Area Soccer League.
Jones was a standout player at Massaponax, where he was named state player of the year in 2000. He then played at Wake Forest University, before playing professionally for the Charleston (S.C.) Battery (2004-05) and the Richmond Kickers (2006-09) of the United Soccer League. He helped the Battery reach the semifinals of the 2004 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open tournament and played on two USL Second Division title teams in Richmond.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!