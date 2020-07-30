Riverbend, Massaponax and Culpeper will each move down a division in the 2021-22 school year under the Virginia High School League’s reclassification appeals process completed this week.
Riverbend and Massaponax both had appeals granted to move from Class 6 to Class 5. The Bears and Panthers are leaving Region 6B and headed to Region 5D. That will leave Colonial Forge as the only Class 6 school in the area.
The VHSL unanimously approved the moves by a vote of 21-0. The change will take effect in the 2021-22 school year.
Culpeper’s request to go from Class 4 to Class 3 was approved by a 12-11 vote. The Blue Devils’ move to the Battlefield District was approved by a 14-8 margin.
Caroline had its appeal to drop from Class 4 to Class 3 rejected by a vote of 18-4. The Cavaliers have one of the lowest enrollments in Class 4. The county’s overall enrollment is projected to decrease by 450 students over the next 10 years, according to a school demographics study.
Caroline was seeking to join Region 3B along with James Monroe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.