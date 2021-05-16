Matthews wins twice at Dominion Speedway

Ryan Matthews swept the 60-lap Truckin’ Thunder Virginia Racer Late Model division races Saturday at Dominion Raceway, making him the only winner in the class this season.

Matthews picked up his fourth consecutive win on the season after edging Robert Bruce for the pole. He started sixth after the invert, but thanks to several cautions—one of which Mathews was almost involved in—he took the lead after 22 laps and drove away. Cameron Burke was second and Eddie Slagle third.

The second feature saw Matthews start eighth after the mandatory invert and take the lead after 12 laps. He was never really challenged, with Slagle and Burke again rounding out the top three,

The INEX legends division twin races saw their largest field ever (23 cars) at Dominion in what was a preview of INEX Nationals in early October at Dominion. Tommy Jackson started on the pole after the invert in the opener and drove away for the win. Austin Thompson was second and top qualifier Cameron Bolin third.

Conner Jones, who finished fourth in the opener, got to the front early of the second race and drove away from Bolin to pick up the victory with Bolin coming home second and Mike Alcaro third.