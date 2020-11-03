NFL Report: Belichick misses Brady more than vice versa

He doesn’t seem to miss Belichick at all. The reverse is clearly not true.

Belichick’s Patriots are 2–5 and riding their first four-game losing streak since 2002 (Brady’s second year as a full-time starter). Sunday’s 24–21 loss to Buffalo snapped a seven-game win streak over the Bills and put New England 3½ games out of first place. The Patriots’ stumbles have coincided with the improvement of young teams like Buffalo and Miami.

Even with an expanded postseason field, it will take a herculean effort for Belichick to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, when Brady missed most of the season with a knee injury.

Let’s be clear: Brady isn’t the only key cog missing in Foxborough this fall. Belichick is and will always be a defensive coach, and two of his stalwarts (linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung) opted out of the season due to coronavirus concerns, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore hasn’t played up to his All-Pro standards.

Even with those absences, the Patriots’ defense has been adequate, allowing an average of 23.9 points per game (12th-fewest in the league) while facing a challenging early schedule that included losses to the explosive Chiefs and Seahawks.