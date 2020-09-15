NFL Report: Rust rarely slept in the NFL's opening weekend

Rust sure beats COVID. But that lessened the disappointment only slightly—especially if your team suffered from it and lost in the first weekend of the oddest NFL season.
No one expected a perfectly smooth in empty stadiums, especially after an offseason that featured virtually no in-person training and zero exhibition games. Quarterbacks and receivers couldn’t develop timing against live competition, and the quick decisions required to succeed usually didn’t come quite as naturally.
Look, few people are really complaining. Just getting to see America’s favorite sport played live was a treat, even if it was often hard to watch.
And for the first week, at least, the NFL has done a remarkable job keeping the coronavirus from spreading. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, the NFL Players Association reported one player and seven team personnel testing positive out of 44,510 tests. Whether that changes as teams begin flying across the country remains to be seen, but it’s a great start.
Now, let’s see if the level of play, coaching and even officiating can rise to that high level.
There were plenty of errant passes on the first weekend, and for a change, most of them seemed to come from Tom Brady. In his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two decades in New England, Brady threw two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) in a 34–23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. That’s as many picks as he tossed in all of 2016, when he served his four-game Deflategate suspension.
To be fair, Brady is 43 years old and playing in a new system, with new receivers. But, as Brady told reporters after the game, “it doesn’t matter how much talent you have if you throw interceptions returned for touchdowns. So I’ve got to correct that.”
Not every quarterback was so rusty. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson completed 20 of 25 passes in Baltimore’s romp over Cleveland, and Gardner Minshew was nearly perfectas Jacksonville defied projections of a winless season by beating Indianapolis.
Players like Brady weren’t the only ones showing rust. A slew of coaches made some questionable decisions.
In his debut in Dallas, Mike McCarthy passed up a late game-tying field goal attempt in a 20–17 loss to the Rams. Denver’s Vic Fangio drew sharp criticism for pocketing his timeouts on defense as Tennessee drove for a game-winning field goal Monday night.
And rather than punting, the Eagles’ Doug Pederson chose to go for it on fourth and 4 at the Washington 45 with a 17–14 lead late in the third quarter. Carson Wentz was sacked, and Washington’s previously dormant offense took advantage of the field position to tie the game, part of a game-ending 27–0 run.
Even Ron Rivera, who won that game, admitted his coordinators were “reaching” with their play calls early in the game. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio struggled to cover Philadephia’s talented tight ends as the Eagles took a 17–0 lead.
“We’re all rusty because we haven’t had an opportunity to work on it,” Rivera said. “Jack would probably tell you early on he was rusty, too. But man, he got into a rhythm.”
Even the zebras need some work—especially Alex Kemp, who ejected Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins for lowering his head as to demonstrate what Chicago’s David Montgomery had done on the previous play. Kemp called the complaint “unnecessary” despite being barely touched by Collins.
Expect everyone to get better by Week 2. Let’s just hope they don’t get sicker.
Steve DeShazo
