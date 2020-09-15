NFL Report: Rust rarely slept in the NFL's opening weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rust sure beats COVID. But that lessened the disappointment only slightly—especially if your team suffered from it and lost in the first weekend of the oddest NFL season.

No one expected a perfectly smooth in empty stadiums, especially after an offseason that featured virtually no in-person training and zero exhibition games. Quarterbacks and receivers couldn’t develop timing against live competition, and the quick decisions required to succeed usually didn’t come quite as naturally.

Look, few people are really complaining. Just getting to see America’s favorite sport played live was a treat, even if it was often hard to watch.

And for the first week, at least, the NFL has done a remarkable job keeping the coronavirus from spreading. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, the NFL Players Association reported one player and seven team personnel testing positive out of 44,510 tests. Whether that changes as teams begin flying across the country remains to be seen, but it’s a great start.

Now, let’s see if the level of play, coaching and even officiating can rise to that high level.