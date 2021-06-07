Colonial Forge grad Frick advances to Wave II at Olympic Swim Trials

Jakob Frick will miss Saturday’s graduation ceremony at Colonial Forge High School, but he has a good excuse.

Frick bought himself another week in Omaha—and a chance to face the nation’s best swimmers—by placing second in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke final Monday night in Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Frick finished in a personal-best 2:14.40, just .02 seconds behind winner Alec Cullen. The top two finishers in each Wave I event advance to Wave II, from which the U.S. team will be chosen for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Seeded fourth in the 200 breast, Frick posted Monday morning’s fastest qualifying time (2:15.73) to earn the coveted Lane 4 for the final. Cullen, swimming in Lane 5, surged at in the final 50 meters to touch the wall first, but he and Frick both advanced.

The Wave II 200 breast is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16, also in Omaha.

King George High School graduate Caroline Bentz, a rising sophomore at Virginia Tech, will swim the women’s 100 and 200 backstrokes and 50 freestyle at Wave II. Her qualifying times advanced her directly to Wave II.