Colonial Forge senior Frick graduates into elite class of America breaststrokers

Linn said Frick rarely exhibits stress, but the coach encouraged his young standout to own his emotions and channel them into performance.

“At this meet, it’s true for everybody, whether you’re an elite athlete or going there for the first time,” Linn said. “It’s a pressure cooker. So I told him, ‘If you’re feeling nervous, say it out loud.’ I think that helped him relax. Anybody who says they’re not nervous in that situation is either lying to you, or is not ready to compete.”

Frick proved up to the task, leading the entire race until Alec Cullen touched him out at the wall to win by .02 seconds. The top two finishers advanced to Wave II, but Linn called it a “teachable moment” about finishing races for Frick, who has signed to swim at the U.S. Naval Academy in the fall.

Linn, himself a 1996 Olympic breaststroke silver medalist, also helped Frick significantly lengthen his stroke.

“When we met three years ago, he was taking double the number of strokes he does now,” Linn said. “I’ve tried to teach him to be more efficient.”

Frick said the experience of reaching the final in Saturday’s 100 breast, in which he finished sixth, helped prepare him for the stress of the 200 final.