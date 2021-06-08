Colonial Forge senior Frick graduates into elite class of America breaststrokers

Graduation at Colonial Forge High School will go on Saturday without Jakob Frick, but the Eagles’ senior swimmer already has matriculated--into the ranks of the nation’s best breaststrokers.
A second-place finish in the 200-meter breaststroke (2:14.40) at Monday’s Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Trials earned Frick a return trip to Omaha for Wave II, which will feature America’s elite competitors.
“We’ve been doing some great preparation. We were just waiting for a breakthrough,” said Jeremy Linn, Frick’s coach at Nations Capital Swim Club.
“It was so interesting. His time in the preliminaries [2:15.73], he had repeated five times in a row. We knew he could go faster at night [in the final], so it wasn’t a tremendous surprise. He finally executed a race the way we knew he could.”
Frick, who turned 18 on Thursday, won’t attend graduation ceremonies to focus on his training. He doesn’t swim the butterfly, but he admitted to feeling some butterflies before Wave I, the biggest meet of his young life.
“I had never been anywhere that big, where you walk out and get introduced individually,” he said Tuesday. “That was pretty cool. [But] I was really nervous going in. Talking to my coach, he said it’s okay to let people know you are nervous. Talking to him made me less nervous.”
Linn said Frick rarely exhibits stress, but the coach encouraged his young standout to own his emotions and channel them into performance.
“At this meet, it’s true for everybody, whether you’re an elite athlete or going there for the first time,” Linn said. “It’s a pressure cooker. So I told him, ‘If you’re feeling nervous, say it out loud.’ I think that helped him relax. Anybody who says they’re not nervous in that situation is either lying to you, or is not ready to compete.”
Frick proved up to the task, leading the entire race until Alec Cullen touched him out at the wall to win by .02 seconds. The top two finishers advanced to Wave II, but Linn called it a “teachable moment” about finishing races for Frick, who has signed to swim at the U.S. Naval Academy in the fall.
Linn, himself a 1996 Olympic breaststroke silver medalist, also helped Frick significantly lengthen his stroke.
“When we met three years ago, he was taking double the number of strokes he does now,” Linn said. “I’ve tried to teach him to be more efficient.”
Frick said the experience of reaching the final in Saturday’s 100 breast, in which he finished sixth, helped prepare him for the stress of the 200 final.
The competition will be even more intense next Wednesday, when he swims in Wave II against the nation’s best breaststrokers. While understanding that his chances at making the Olympic team will be better in 2024, he’s shooting to qualify for the semifinal round of 16 and looking forward to adding more big-meet experience.
If he’s one of the top two finishers age 18 and under, he will also qualify for the U.S. Junior National Team.
“Dropping time means you’re making improvement, obviously,” Frick said. “As long as I am putting forth my best, I will be satisfied.”
At Wave II, Frick will join King George High School graduate Caroline Bentz, who will compete in the women’s 100 and 200 backstrokes and the 50 freestyle. She also has trained with Linn and recently completed her freshman year at Virginia Tech and has been training in Blacksburg.
“She’s competing in probably the two most competitive races on the books,” Linn said. “In the backstroke, the American field is so deep, the top five or six swimmers could all win medals.”
