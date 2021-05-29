Stafford County's Ball took a long, winding path to Olympic Swim trials

Ball schedules workouts around his part-time jobs as an instructor at SwimBox, a private company, and as an assistant coach with the Shark Tank Racing club team. He can’t train as often as he’d like, but he and Stankiewicz compensate with shorter, more intense workouts.

Said Natoli: “Jake is a very cerebral kid. That allowed us to find more common ground to meet the markers in his training. And he was very confident. The unique part of it that you don’t get somebody of Jake’s age and experience who doesn’t have a pretty good idea of what works and what doesn’t. We figured out, ‘What do we need to do?’

“He’s not trying to be a 10-event guy. He has a very narrow focus, and he can concentrate on the things he needs to do without overdoing things in the pool. That ‘less-is-more’ approach keeps him from someone of his body type from completely breaking down [after a workout]. He still feels it, but he doesn’t go through a full breakdown.”

Now, he’s approaching the wall with mixed emotions. He’s unlikely to qualify for Wave II, but as George Mason head coach Peter Ward said: “The biggest thing about Jake is he’s a big-race guy. When the lights are on, he goes after it.”