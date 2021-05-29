Stafford County's Ball took a long, winding path to Olympic Swim trials

Of swimming’s four competitive strokes, the breaststroke is by far the slowest. It requires the most patience and attention to technique, and it doesn’t produce as visible splash as the freestyle, backstroke or butterfly.
Perhaps it’s fitting, then, that when Jake Ball makes his U.S. Olympic Trials début next weekend, it will be in the 100-meter breast. The Colonial Forge High School graduate’s path to Omaha wasn’t exactly direct, fast or spectacular.
“I’ve been trying to get to this meet for what, 16 years now?” Ball said. “It was written on my mirror on a gold sheet. I’m going to go there and have fun, enjoy the process and reap what I’ve sown.”
Ball is one of four local swimmers who will compete in “Wave I” of the Trials, which begin Saturday. The top two finishers in each event will advance to “Wave 2” on June 13–20, which will feature the nation’s elite swimmers such as Katie Ledecky, Caleb Dressel and Ryan Lochte.
Three other local Wave I swimmers—Caroline Bentz, Georgia Johnson and Jakob Frick—are teenagers whose fastest swims may be years ahead of them, and who expect to make the 2024 Trials as well.
Not so for Ball, 23, who endured two long competitive interruptions to make it to what will almost certainly be his final competitive meet.
“It’s nothing short of amazing, the determination he has shown through this whole process,” said Chris Natoli, who coached Ball at George Mason University, is now his unofficial advisor and soon will become his boss.
Ball began his college career at Denison (Ohio) University, where he was the NCAA Division III national runner-up in the 100-yard breast as a junior in 2018. Philosophical differences with coach Gregg Parini resulted in Ball transferring to George Mason for his senior year and becoming a typical student whose main source of exercise was ultimate frisbee.
Natoli, who was then a GMU assistant, convinced Ball to swim as a graduate student, with a training regimen tailored to regaining his old form.
“I told the coaches, ‘Yeah, I’m totally on board,’ but I had a lot of doubts in my head regarding the whole process,” Ball said. “But my first week back, I actually completed all of their practices. They said, ‘You’re almost up to speed within a week.’ The bar suddenly rose. … That really gave me the drive.”
Despite having spent an estimated 421 days out of the water, Ball helped the Patriots win the 2020 Atlantic 10 Conference team title, placing third in the 100 breast and fourth in the 200 at the league championships.
It was the day after that grueling meet, though, that Ball’s Olympic Trials quest truly began.
Meet officials reconfigured the pool from short-course yards (used for college races) to long-course meters (the Olympic standard) for time trials. Surprisingly, Ball finished close enough to the 100 breast Trials standard (1:03.29) to convince him to keep training.
“Everyone was like, ‘Holy crap, after a three-day swim meet, living with bed bugs in the hotel, you were able to pull this off?’ What if we [prepared] better?’ “ Ball said. “That’s when it kind of clicked.
“But quarantine totally killed that.”
Alas, Ball’s breakthrough came just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world and delayed the Olympics by a year. Unable to find a pool to train in, he again put swimming on hold for several months.
By the fall, as facilities slowly reopened, Ball joined another former GMU swimmer, Chris Staniewicz, in training at The St. James, a sprawling new multi-sport facility in Springfield. After five weeks of workouts, he attended the U.S. Open meet in Richmond in November and touched the pad in 1:03.17 to qualify for Wave I.
Now he had the motivation—but no coach. Without the structure (and regular training schedule) of a college team, Ball and Stankiewicz began cobbling together specialized workouts from experience, internet tips—”Who doesn’t have a podcast now?” Ball said—and advice from Natoli.
Ball schedules workouts around his part-time jobs as an instructor at SwimBox, a private company, and as an assistant coach with the Shark Tank Racing club team. He can’t train as often as he’d like, but he and Stankiewicz compensate with shorter, more intense workouts.
Said Natoli: “Jake is a very cerebral kid. That allowed us to find more common ground to meet the markers in his training. And he was very confident. The unique part of it that you don’t get somebody of Jake’s age and experience who doesn’t have a pretty good idea of what works and what doesn’t. We figured out, ‘What do we need to do?’
“He’s not trying to be a 10-event guy. He has a very narrow focus, and he can concentrate on the things he needs to do without overdoing things in the pool. That ‘less-is-more’ approach keeps him from someone of his body type from completely breaking down [after a workout]. He still feels it, but he doesn’t go through a full breakdown.”
Now, he’s approaching the wall with mixed emotions. He’s unlikely to qualify for Wave II, but as George Mason head coach Peter Ward said: “The biggest thing about Jake is he’s a big-race guy. When the lights are on, he goes after it.”
Ball hasn’t set a specific goal for the Trials, but said, “I know I’ll go fast.” After that, he will become a volunteer assistant to Natoli, who is now the head coach at Marymount University in Arlington, and plans to join Natoli’s staff with Nation’s Capital Swim Club, the region’s preeminent club team whose members include the other local Olympic Trials competitors.
“It’s mixed,” Ball said of his emotions. “I’m not as giddy as I thought I was going to be for it. I guess I won’t know how it’s going to be until after.
““This will be it. … I’m totally cool with hanging up the cap and goggles at this point. I’m just going to be present, enjoy the process, enjoy the moment. It’s the last time I get to embrace this.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443