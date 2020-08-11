Orange County boxer takes off from job at jail for L.A. bout

Chris Rollins took a week’s vacation from his job at the Central Virginia Regional Jail for a trip to Los Angeles this past weekend.
But unlike most who might fly cross-country to sunny southern California, the Orange County native wasn’t out taking in the sights of the city or the coast; he holed up in his hotel room. Until Saturday night.
Then, the man nicknamed “The Rocket,” stepped into the ring at the Microsoft Theater for a nationally televised boxing match against 18-year-old Vito Mielnicki Jr. of New Jersey.
As many professional sports have returned to action amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, boxing re-entered the ring on Fox Sports with a full slate of fights that began at 10 p.m.
Rollins, 30, squared off against Mielnicki (5-0, 3 KOs) in what was supposed to be a six-round super welterweight bout that aired on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.
The match was cut short when referee Jerry Cantu stopped the fight at 2:19 of the second round after Rollins wobbled following a bruising round of punches from the welterweight prospect. Rollins, who also competes in mixed martial arts, was knocked out for the second time as a pro boxer, reported Keith Idec with BoxingScene.com.
It was quite the experience nonetheless.
Since flying to California last week, the 2008 OCHS graduate was “in a bubble” with other fighters and trainers as a health precaution.
“We’ve been tested twice a week for the last three weeks and tested again when we landed,” Rollins said prior to the fight. “Then we were quarantined for 24 hours.”
In the subsequent days, his workout schedule and mealtimes were regimented by fight organizers hoping to keep the fighters and their teams safe in advance of Saturday night’s line-up.
“They’ve been really professional doing their best to keep everyone separate and safe. It’s not too bad,” he said, but admitted it’s much different than how he normally prepares for a fight.
“I can’t go out and run to make weight,” he said. “I’ve got an hour to work out in the gym, but no hot tub or anything to help me drop weight.”
Super welterweight boxers fight at 154 pounds and the chiseled Rollins made weight in time for his Saturday night fight.
Rollins, a former football and basketball standout during his days at OCHS, first started out as a mixed martial arts fighter, competing in more than 30 fights in eight different states. Two years ago, he formed Rocket Combat Sports and staged three events at his alma mater that benefited the high school’s athletics programs. The first show was staged in July 2019, followed by another event in November. Most recently, Rollins brought a series of MMA bouts to the Hornet Sports Center in February.
“It was cool to come back to where I went to school and help the athletic department,” Rollins said.
What made it more special was that current OCHS Activities Director Mike Neeley, who helped Rollins stage the event, had been his middle school basketball coach at Prospect Heights.
Rollins, who has a 3-1 record with two knock-outs as a boxer, hoped he represented Orange County well.
“My road is a lot different than most of these fighters,” Rollins said. “I work full-time and still train for this. Most of them just fight for a living.”
Rollins took a week’s leave from his job at the jail and wanted his effort Saturday to honor “all the hard-working people in Orange.”
Pre-fight, Rollins talked about the promising young Mielnicki.
“He’s gotten a lot of hype and he’s been boxing since he was a kid. I think they brought me out here to lose, but I can get the job done,” he said. “I need to push the pace on him and I feel like I can use my MMA experience. That will help,” Rollins said.
In fact, he continued, it was his quick-striking ability in his MMA fights that prompted others to suggest he apply those similar skills by boxing: “This is a big chance for me,” he noted.