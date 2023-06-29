Billy Fluharty hit a grand slam and Collin Snyder had three hits to lead Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320 to a 7-5 American Legion baseball win over Fairfax Post 177 Wednesday night at Lake Braddock High School.

Christion Grzyb and Austin Carlisle each had two hits for Spotsylvania, and Grzyb stole two bases. Winning pitcher Calvin Rogers struck out five in five innings and Austin Carlisle worked four innings in relief to earn the save.