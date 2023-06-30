AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Elgin McCarley 259, 245, 203, 707; Doug Corum 256, 196, 193, 645; John Fillis 225, 218, 611; Jeter Holloway 235, 216, 607; Jason Hart 217, 192, 593; Michael Paige 210, 579; Ed Watson 208; Marcus Sparks 205; Kevin Frye 203; George Martin 201; William Williams 200; Bobby Phillips 199; Ralph Grubb 195; William Bunns 194; Wade Haney 194; Chris Hara 193; Jerry Haller 191; Gil Taylor 191.
Penny Young 181, 181, 512; Patty Hoover-Foskey 185, 512; Linda Worthington 184, 181, 511; Gail Moore 195, 509; Jennifer Rush 179, 171, 494; Ruby Killebrew-Charity 198, 493; Isabelle Pryor 202, 493; Peggy Roath 194, 492; Linda Hara 484; Deneen Brown 173, 481; Lottie Gorham 175, 474; Joan Campion 180, 472; Michelle Mullikin 470; Gena Gunn 190; Pong Cobb 182; Tina Corum 182; Josie Watson 179.
People are also reading…
Tuesday summer
mixed league June 27 scores Tom Franklin 245, 237, 697; Curtis Hills 234, 676; Frank Thompson 236, 654; Cory Jamison 248, 653; Chris Brummett 231.
Melinda Reynolds 210.
June 20 scores
Curtis Hills 651; Shane Young 258.
Green pin
Dylan Perdue 241.