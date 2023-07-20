BOWLING SCORES Bowling scores Jul 20, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMF FREDERICKSBURGTuesday summer mixed leagueDylan Perdue 232, 245, 693; Cory Jamison 635.Claudia Bayless 223. Green pinMatthew Moore 252, 685. 0 Comments Tags Bowling Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Recreation: Rappahannock Swim League resutls Rappahannock Swim League results. Swimming: Rappahannock Swim League results Results from Rappahannock Swim League meets between June 26 and July 6 Confident US enters Women's World Cup against underdog Vietnam as quest for 3rd title begins The United States begins its journey to a record third consecutive Women’s World Cup title with the same confidence it had in winning the last… Wilkinson's goal gives New Zealand a 1-0 win over Norway in an emotional Women's World Cup opener Hannah Wilkinson has scored to open the second half and New Zealand has beaten Norway 1-0 for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup just… Watch Now: Related Video Top 5 Shooters In NBA History Powerful French Football Ad Goes Viral Ahead of Women’s World Cup Powerful French Football Ad Goes Viral Ahead of Women’s World Cup MLB History: How Many Perfect Games Have There Been? MLB History: How Many Perfect Games Have There Been? Hanover's Nolan Williamson lines out against Steward's Michael Lewis during VBCA All-Star game Hanover's Nolan Williamson lines out against Steward's Michael Lewis during VBCA All-Star game