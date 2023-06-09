WOODLANDS 297,

AQUIA HARBOUR 210

RSKL record: Emmilynn Hamilton (W)—6-under girls 25-meter backstroke (26.85).

Woodlands triple winners: Landon Porter—8-under boys 25 freestyle (21.96), 25 butterfly (27.42) and 25 backstroke (31.68); Abigail Ferguson—9-10 girls 25 free (16.60), 25 fly (18.60) and 25 back (20.31); Kevin Hunt—13-14 boys 50 free (30.66), 50 fly (33.02) and 50 back (33.34); Aubrey Struder IV—15-18 boys 100 free (58.66), 50 free (27.08) and 50 back (31.70).

Aquia Harbour triple winners: Annaleagh Stahl—15-18 boys 100 free (1:06.21), 50 fly (33.34) and 100 individual medley (1:16.19),

FERRY FARM 276,

DAHLGREN 217

Ferry Farm triple winners: Kira Hall—11-12 girls 100 free (1:14.63), 50 fly (39.69) and 50 back (49.00); Ryan McOsker—15-18 boys 100 free (55.84), 50 fly 27.51) and 50 back (28.52); Spencer Ashby—11-12 girls 50 free (32.56), 50 back (38.13) and 100 IM (1:26.45); London Jones—15-18 girls 50 free (31.45), 50 fly (35.21) and 100 IM (1:13.03).

Dahlgren triple winners: Levi Morrow—11-12 boys 100 free (1:12.03), 50 fly (36.65) and 100 IM (1:24.08).

CURTIS PARK 300,

LAKE WILDERNESS 202

Curtis Park triple winners: Andrew Fiore—15-18 boys 50-meter fly (28.70), 50 breast (34.25) and 100 IM (1:07.12); Evie Miller—13-14 girls 50 fly (34.59), 50 breast (43.94) and 100 IM (1:27.20); Raina Rickman—9-10 girls 25 free (17.26), 25 fly (18.73) and 25 breast (25.00); Maverick Draper—8-under boys 25 free (21.44), 25 fly (34.04) and 25 breast (30.94).

Lake Wilderness triple winners: Kayden Hitt—11-12 boys 50 back (39.63), 50 breast (44.81) and 100 IM (1:26.26); Cole Workman—11-12 boys 100 free (1:33.19), 50 free (40.37) and 50 fly (57.90); Sonya Workman—8-under 25 fly (36.07), 25 back (30.01) and 25 breast (38.12).

HAMPTON OAKS 359,

LEE’S HILL 144

Hampton Oaks triple winners: Tessa Garcia—15-18 girls 100-meter free (1:06.65), 50 fly (32.84) and 100 IM (1:18.64); Noelle Smigieski—8-under girls 25 free (22.89), 25 back (26.85) and 25 breast (38.80); Ally Woodruff—9-10 girls 25 free (16.77), 25 fly (26.85) and 25 breast (38.80); Mia Woodruff—11-12 girls 100 free (1:08.11), 50 fly (39.47) and 50 breast (53.60).

Lee’s Hill triple winners: Brandon Fuylater—15-18 boys 50 back (31.08), 50 breast (34.09) and 100 IM (1:18.64).

SPOTSWOOD 368,

CAROLINE YMCA 137

Spotswood triple winners: Kyleigh Tiberio—15-18 girls 50-meter fly (32.53), 50 free (30.68) and 100 IM (1:19.31); Emma Dunkle—11-12 girls 100 IM (1:25.07), 50 fly (35.93) and 50 free (32.06); Jemma Belcher—8-under girls 25 fly (23.43), 25 free (20.16) and 25 breast (27.63); Tyler Mosier—13-14 boys 50 free (32.93), 50 fly (34.72) and 50 breast (40.60); Tyler Tiberio—11-12 boys 50 free (32.93), 50 fly (37.00) and 100 IM (1:25.03); Trevor Tiberio—15-18 boys 50 fly (31.71), 50 back (33.03) and 100 IM (1:12.19); Lucas Field—8-under boys 25 free (18.75), 25 fly (22.00) and 25 breast (31.43).

Caroline Y triple winners: Blake Jones—9-10 boys 25 free (18.35), 25 breast (24.32) and 25 back (24.22).

COUNTRY CLUB 276,

SPOTSYLVANIA YMCA 183

Country Club triple winners: Joel Wadkins—9-10 boys 25-yard free (17.25), 25 fly (20.33) and 25 back (23.94); Marco Salafina—11-12 boys 100 free (1:18.59), 50 fly (46.13) and 50 breast (44.85); Nick Clarkson—15-18 boys 50 breast (33.78), 100 IM (1:03.53) and 50 fly (33.94).

Spotsylvania Y triple winners: Francesca Benson—11-12 girls 50 free (1:00.76), 50 back (59.71) and 100 IM (2:39.96); Kenya Lawson—15-18 100 free (1:08.88), 50 free (30.44) and 50 breast (42.43); Morgan Parker—15-18 100 IM (1:16.07), 50 back (34.56) and 50 fly (33.94).

FAWN LAKE 320,

HOPYARD 181

Fawn Lake triple winners: Cecie Ryan—8-under girls 25 free (25.20), 25 fly (23.94) and 25 breast (30.51); Samantha Ryan—9-10 girls 25 free (17.57), 25 fly (19.90) and 25 breast (23.06); Adrianna Ryan—11-12 girls 100 free (1:15.82), 50 free (35.00) and 50 fly (42.25); Mark Pearcy—15-18 boys 100 free (1:01.34; 50 free (27.41) and 100 IM (1:09.89).

Hopyard triple winners: Chase Milles—11-12 boys 50 free (29.44), 50 fly (33.60) and 100 IM (1:15.84); Ciara Graves—15-18 girls 50 fly (30.53), 50 breast (37.32) and IM (1:12.09).

FOX POINT 260,

LAKE OF THE WOODS 177

Fox Point triple winners: Emma Green—15-18 girls 100-meter free (1:08.11; 50 fly (33.21) and 50 breast (38.05); Tristan McDougal—8-under boys 25 free (22.01), 25 fly (33.64) and 25 breast (35.47).

LEELAND STATION 295,

AUSTN RIDGE 206

Leeland Station triple winners: Jonah Unruh—15-18 boys 50-meter free (25.90), 50 breast (34.16) and 100 IM (1:04.37); Edward Palomo—11-12 boys 50 free (35.36), 50 fly (43.90) and 100 free (1:18.54).

Austin Ridge triple winners: Penny Pyryt—8-under girls 25 free (22.30), 25 fly (27.41) and 25 breast (33.72); True Campbell—9-10 boys 25 free (16.50), 25 fly (20.28) and 25 back (20.72); Leila David—11-12 girls 50 breast (50.72), 50 back 43.63) and 100 IM (1:35.10); Nora David—13-14 girls 50 breast (39.78), 50 fly (32.56) and 100 IM (1:12.89).

SALEM FIELDS 267,

COLLEGE HEIGHTS 205

Salem Fields triple winners: Lyla Woodward—8-under girls 25-meter back (27.37), 25 free (24.75) and 25 breast (35.99); Aaron Jung—9-10 boys 100 free (1:31.63), 25 back (22.47) and 25 breast (35.99); Preston Woodward—11-12 boys 50 free (26.72), 50 fly (1:01.99) and 50 back (52.99); Aaron Euker—13-14 boys 50 free (26.72), 50 fly (30.76) and 50 breast (41.84); Mason Pifer—15-18 boys 100 free (1:04.86), 50 free (28.5) and 50 breast (41.84); Kyle Peck—15-18 boys 50 fly (32.94), 50 breast (27.6) and 100 IM (1:00.72).

College Heights triple winners: Vivian Furrow—9-10 girls 100 free (1:18.75), 25 fly (18.22) and 100 IM (1:27.07); Anne Furrow—13-14 girls 50 fly (32.94), 50 breast (38.24) and 100 IM (1:16.22).

GRAFTON 342,

IDLEWILD 127

Triple winners: None reported.