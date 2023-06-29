Fredericksburg native Grayson Wood reached the finals of the Virginia State Golf Association's State Amateur tournament with a 2 and 1 victory over Hermitage Country Club's Sam Beach.

In Friday's 36-hole final, Wood will face Williamsburg National Golf Club's Bobby Dudeck III or Blacksburg County Club's Jake Albert.

Earlier Thursday, Wood topped Clark Xander Goboy 4 and 3 in a quarterfinal match at Boonsboro Country Club. He tied for second (134) in qualifying Monday and Tuesday before beating Dominion Valley's Tate Corbett 3 and 2 and Birdwood's Rui Chang 4 and 3 in Wednesday's match play.

Stafford High School graduate Jimmy Delp lost 2 and 1 to Chang in a first-round match on Wednesday.

WATER SKIING

Emma Davis of Caroline County won the Junior Girls' overall title at the recent Junior U.S. Open Water Ski Championships in Auburndale, Fla.

Davis scored 2,769.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Camryn Davis (2,220.1). She also placed first in slalom (two buoys at 35 feet off) and tricks (4,100 points).

BASEBALL

Billy Fluharty hit a grand slam and Collin Snyder had three hits to lead Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320 to a 7-5 American Legion baseball win over Fairfax Post 177 Wednesday night at Lake Braddock High School.

Christion Grzyb and Austin Carlisle each had two hits for Spotsylvania, and Grzyb stole two bases. Winning pitcher Calvin Rogers struck out five in five innings and Austin Carlisle worked four innings in relief to earn the save.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E SPOTSY 320 0 0 0 5 0 1 0 0 1 7 11 3 FAIRFAX 177 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 8 4

CALVIN ROGERS, Austin Carlisle (6) and Christion Grzyb. SCOTT DURBIN, Sam Tisler (6) and Carter Nickless, Mike Rodriguez (6).