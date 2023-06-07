Everyone, they say, has his or her price. In the case of professional golf, that tag is somehow simultaneously sky-high and much too low.

Tuesday’s stunning news that the PGA and European tours are merging with the LIV Golf circuit that it spent the last year ridiculing and litigating made everyone’s head spin — not least their star players, who reportedly had no idea the move was coming.

Golf prides itself on principle and integrity. It’s one of the few sports in which players self-assess penalties for infractions that no one else might have seen.

Guess what? That’s out the window now, too, at least at the men’s professional level. An alliance with LIV Golf means condoning the Saudis’ involvement in 9/11 and its brutal regime that was responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, among many others.

Apparently, that can be sport-washed away with a big enough check.

At least Rodney Dangerfield’s nouveau-riche character in “Caddyshack” made a few jokes when he suggested buying Bushwood Country Club. The Saudis are dead serious. And they got what they wanted.

Aside from the billions they dumped into Greg Norman’s breakaway league, they had precious little public leverage. LIV Golf couldn’t get a major TV network deal for its three-round, no-cut, wear-shorts-if-you-want events. Even the Golf Channel — devoted completely to covering the sport — wouldn’t bite.

But Jay Monahan did. The PGA Tour commissioner, who had been one of the most outspoken critics of LIV Golf, suddenly changed his tune.

Did he fear that even more of his star players would defect and take the big, easy money? Did he worry that his league would fail now that Tiger Woods isn’t around to carry the sport anymore? Or did the Saudis know something we don’t?

In one of the few truthful and revealing statement of the week, Monahan said on Tuesday evening: “I recognize people will call me a hypocrite.” At least there’s a hint of self-realization there.

We all missed the first subtle hint that something was afoot. Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour’s top crusader for integrity in the sport, declined to discuss LIV before last month’s PGA Championship (won, ironically enough, by LIV regular Brooks Koepka).

Asked about the future of golf, McIlroy curtly responded: “I don’t have a crystal ball.”

It seemed curious, but we shrugged it off. On Wednesday, McIlroy said he learned of the merger only a few hours before the rest of the world did.

“Ten years down the line, I think that ultimately this will be good for the game of professional golf,” McIlroy said Wednesday. “I think it unifies it, and it secures it financial future. There’s mixed emotions in there as well.”But was professional golf’s financial future ever really in jeopardy? Woods made everyone who came after him much wealthier.

“Whether you like it or not, PIF are going to keep spending money in golf,” McIlroy added Wednesday, referencing Public Investment Fund, the LIV’s Saudi-based donor.

“At least now, the PGA Tour controls how the money is spent. When you think about one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, would you rather have them as a partner or an enemy? At the end of the day, money talks, and you’d rather have them as a partner.”

That’s quite a rationalization. Kind of in the same way small businesses prefer to have the Mafia as a partner than an enemy.

Few of us truly begrudge athletes or entertainers their huge salaries, as long as we can believe that they have a fundamental pride in their work rather than doing it just for the money. We could look at top golfers like McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Sheffler as conscientious objectors.

They had nothing to do with this merger, so they’re not to blame, even though they’re likely to get even richer.

One of the great pleasures for even a casual sports fan has been watching the drama of a final day at one of the majors. It will now be harder to stomach it, knowing that even those who fade on Sundays — as Norman did so often — will fly off in their private jets with no trophy but massive checks.

Mark Twain once called golf “a good walk, spoiled.” Now that the money has talked, the walk stinks even more.