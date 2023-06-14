I’ve got a lot on my mind today.

I’m enjoying the fact that in a 24-hour span this week, the NBA and NHL crowned two first-time champions in the Denver Nuggets and Vegas Golden Knights. It’s a nice counter to the impressive monotony of Novak Djokovic winning every men’s Grand Slam tennis title.

It almost makes me want to put down a wager on the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns meeting in Super Bowl LVIII. Fortunately, I’m not a betting man.

With the Nuggets’ Nikolai Jokic named NBA Finals MVP and Djokovic now holding the record with 23 major men’s titles, Serbia is now the world’s hottest sports nation. Stay tuned for news that it’s joining the Big Ten.

I’ve never been to Oakland, but it sure seems like a city where no one wants to stay. The Davis family moved the Raiders out twice; the Warriors relocated across the bay to San Francisco; and now the Athletics are headed to Vegas. Even the NHL’s California Golden Seals folded in 1976 after less than a decade.

A city that experienced a ton of sports success, especially in the 1970s, is now left with a baseball team that had MLB’s lowest payroll and a 19–50 record as of Wednesday morning. Are the fans who protested on Tuesday night sure they want to keep the A’s?

Even more shocking that the Oakland emigration is the exodus of soccer stars from Paris–St. Germain, which recently had arguably the world’s highest-profile roster. But now Lionel Messi has signed with MLS’s Inter Miami; Neymar is reportedly no longer welcome; and Kylian Mbappé recently declined his 2025 contract option.

Messi (35) and Neymar (31) may be on the down side of their careers, but Mbappé, 24, is regarded as the world’s next superstar (if he’s not there already). The only native-born French athlete in his class is basketball star Victor Wembanyama — and he’s leaving too, to become the No. 1 pick in next week’s NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

PSG has the resources to rebuild, but is its fair to say a French side hasn’t suffered this kind of personnel losses since World War I?

The Baltimore Orioles’ remarkable success — with a 2023 payroll that exceeds only Oakland’s — should give hope to Washington Nationals’ fans. Their favorite club is undergoing a similarly painstaking rebuilding process, with several of its projected future standouts passing through Fredericksburg.

The recent promotions of left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett and third baseman Brady House from the FredNats to High-A Wilmington offer proof that the long-term plan is working. Expect outfielder Elijah Green, pitcher Jarlin Susana and catcher Paul Witt to join them soon as they climb the Nationals’ minor-league ladder.

It took the Orioles five years to rebuild, and Washington is still at least two years from actual contention. But watching young players succeed is the ultimate goal of minor-league baseball, and local fans have had a front-row seat.

Quick, sports fans: what’s the nation’s top dynasty right now? It’s not Djokovic or the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s Oklahoma’s softball team, which recently won its third straight NCAA title with a remarkable 61–1 record in 2023.

That’s what makes this week’s news that ace sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl is transferring to a school in her home state of Nebraska (most likely the Cornhuskers) as big a deal in the softball world as Mbappé’s imminent departure from PSG or Aaron Rodgers’ brokered trade from Green Bay to the New York Jets. It levels the playing field a bit — but don’t expect the Sooners to fall apart.

Finally, here’s wishing PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan a speedy recovery from whatever medical condition forced him to cede day-to-day control over the sport. Let’s hope its nothing more than severe nausea from the blood-money deal he agreed to with Saudi-based LIV Golf last week.