Yes, the biggest impediment to success has been lifted from the Washington Commanders. The mere fact that Daniel Snyder is apparently no longer in the country (let alone the owner’s box) means the organization is now run by adults rather than a greedy narcissist with no football or social skills.

That will mean far less angst (and far fewer empty seats or visiting jerseys) at FedEx Field this fall. But will it mean, at least in the short term, more victories for a once-proud franchise with one playoff win in this millennium?

Ron Rivera certainly hopes so. Three seasons without a winning record may have been par for the course under Snyder, but it usually doesn’t cut it in the NFL, especially for a coach hand-picked by a former, unanimously despised owner.

The new boss, Josh Harris, took over too late in the game to clean house before the season. So Rivera, like many of his players, is auditioning to keep his job. It’s standard procedure after a corporate shakeup.

Maybe a Snyder-free work environment is exactly what Rivera and his team need to restore some of the pride to a franchise that had become a punch line (or, even worse, irrelevant) for the past quarter century.

But to do that, several Commanders will need to take their games to new levels.

It starts with Rivera, whose three seasons in Washington have started 2–7, 2–6 and 1–4. He has posted a winning record in just three of his 12 seasons as an NFL head coach. Granted, that includes a 15–1 mark and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015 with the Carolina Panthers, when he had league MVP Cam Newton as his quarterback.

He doesn’t have Newton now. He has Sam Howell, who has youth, talent, a strong arm and a solid infrastructure, but one game of NFL experience. Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson each won a Super Bowl in his second season in the league, but no one is mentioning Howell in the same breath as them.

Howell was considered a potential top-five draft pick before his senior season at North Carolina, but slid into the fifth round when he played unevenly under high expectations. They’re even higher now.

Howell does have as his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who tutored Patrick Mahomes into an MVP and won two Super Bowl rings in Kansas City. But Bieniemy is also on the spot as he works for the first time without the safety net of Hall of Famer Andy Reid’s offensive acumen.

If he wants to finally become a head coach — either as Rivera’s successor in D.C. or elsewhere — Bieniemy needs to get the most out of Howell, Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Brian Robinson Jr. And he’ll have to do it with an offensive line that’s among the league’s weakest.

On the defensive side, all eyes are on defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Two years ago, they talked openly about setting records for combined sacks. Then Young tore an ACL, missed almost two seasons and has yet to show the burst that made him 2020 defensive rookie of the year. He’s still not even assured of playing in Sunday’s season opener.

He’ll be a free agent after the season. So will Sweat, who has amassed 29 sacks in four seasons but hasn’t proven himself to be elite. If Young and Sweat want to get paid — again, by Harris or someone else — they’ll need to prove their worth.

Rivera could have upgraded his offensive line in the first round of the draft. Instead, he chose Emmanuel Forbes Jr., a lanky, ball-hawking cornerback with a reputation for pick-sixes in college.

If he can duplicate that in the NFL, he’ll be a key addition to a defense that has been statistically solid under Jack Del Rio but deficient at forcing turnovers. But you can be sure that opponents with test Forbes with double moves, trying to get him to bite and give up big plays, a la Dallas’ Trevon Diggs.

And there’s North Stafford graduate Joey Slye, who has one of the NFL’s strongest kicking legs but has yet to author a game-winning regular-season field goal.

That’s a lot of men with the mandate to improve in a challenging division.

Many of the Commanders’ players come from wildly dominant college programs like Ohio State and Alabama. But that hasn’t translated into the NFL, and few of them have tasted sustained success as pros. The biological career clock is ticking on stars like McLaurin and Jonathan Allen, who have more individual achievements than team victories.

Escaping Snyder’s death grip on the team always seemed like a pipe dream. But it happened, and that’s the first step to restoring pride to the franchise.

The Commanders still lack quality depth, offensive linemen and linebackers, as well as a winning tradition. But with Snyder gone, they now don’t have any excuses or anyone to blame. It’s up to them.