In less than a month, the Euker brothers will go their separate ways.

An ocean and nearly 5,000 miles will separate Logan Euker, 20, from his siblings as he enters his junior year as a swimmer at the University of Hawaii.

Regan Euker, 18, is set to embark on his own collegiate career at Roanoke College.

Their youngest brother, Aaron, 14, meanwhile, has another few years to wreak havoc on Virginia’s year-round swimming circuit.

But for one last, glorious summer before diverging, the siblings pooled their talents for the Salem Fields Sunfish. With Logan serving as head coach and Regan and Aaron contributing top times in their respective age groups, the Sunfish swam to an unlikely Rappahannock Swim League National Division title earlier this month.

“Even with the all the odds stacked against the wall, with no one thinking you guys could win, to be able to pull it off,” Regan Euker said before Saturday’s RSL championship meet at Dixon Park pool. “We were able to change the culture this year, and it was important to do it as a family.”

At this point, it should come as a little surprise that the Eukers’ childhood home featured a backyard pool. The brothers and their older sister Moira took swim lessons starting in toddlerhood, and each excelled in both the RSL and the year-round circuit. Moira Euker, 21, went on to swim at Barton (N.C.) College and also coached at Fredericksburg Country Club.

For the swim-crazed siblings, the RSL offers a prime opportunity to give back to the sport they love as well as to mentor swimmers who only compete during the summer.

“You get to show people how much fun you can have in the water and how much fun swimming can be,” Logan Euker said.

It’s even more fun when you’re winning.

Aaron Euker held the season’s top time in every event for the 13-14-year-old boys’ age group. It didn’t hurt that he was looking to impress an idol with every heat.

“He’s the older brother I’ve looked up to my whole life,” Aaron Euker said of Logan, “so swimming for him is just a whole different experience.”

After graduating from Lighthouse Academy, Regan Euker elected to use his final RSL eligibility with the Sunfish, eschewing a roster spot on a team in the larger Battlefield Division for a chance to swim under his brother’s direction.

“Every meet felt like an action movie,” he said. “It was fun and exciting. Knowing I won’t be able to swim with them in college, it felt really good to go out as a winner and with my family.”

Logan Euker acknowledged that the past two years hadn’t afforded him much of an opportunity to watch his brothers swim. Witnessing their development in the pool was a fringe benefit in itself.

“To come back and coach them and see how much they’ve improved since the last time has been pretty cool,” he said. “I’ve kind of tried to use all the knowledge from two years swimming at school to help them as much as I can with their swimming, since they’re on a little bit of a higher level.”

No one cherished the past few months more than the Eukers’ mother Danielle, who just happens to be RSL president.

“They’re all doing their own thing, but this is the one night per week where they’re actually all together cheering each other on,” she said, “and it’s not arguing about who ate the last donut.”